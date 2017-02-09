Carson Palmer announces he’s coming back in 2017

Posted by Darin Gantt on February 9, 2017, 3:18 PM EST

As it turns out, Larry Fitzgerald and Carson Palmer were very much a package deal, so now the Cardinals will enter the offseason with some stability.

The team put out a release from Palmer saying the veteran quarterback would return for the 2017 season.

“My intent was to take some time after the season to get away and see where I was physically and mentally,” Palmer said. “On both fronts, I can say I’m ready to get back to work and prepare for the 2017 season. This is a phenomenal group with a very special opportunity in front of it.

“I know how rare that is and I couldn’t be more excited to be a part of it.”

It seemed pointed this way when Palmer said he planned to return “if my body responds” as he expected, and his favorite receiver declared his intentions to come back for another year as well.

There was a specific reason for the timing, as the Cardinals would have had to guarantee his $15.5 million salary by Friday if he was still on the roster.

They’re still going to be looking for a potential replacement, as the 37-year-old took a beating last year and looked very much worse for wear. He was sacked 40 times last season, and coach Bruce Arians said Palmer “got the hell beat out of him this year.”

But a few weeks off were apparently enough to invigorate him, and bring him back for another year.