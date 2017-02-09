Chargers hire John Lott to serve as strength coach

Posted by Mike Florio on February 9, 2017, 7:35 AM EST

A guy who became well known for yelling at incoming rookies to squeeze out more reps in the bench press will soon be screaming at rookies and veterans in Los Angeles.

Per a league source, the Chargers have hired John Lott to serve as the team’s new strength coach. The Cardinals parted ways with Lott in 2014, and he has been out of the NFL since then.

Lott will join coach Anthony Lynn’s staff, and the strength coach will be counted upon not only to make the Chargers players strong (duh) but also to ensure that they have the kind of overall fitness that has them not dropping like moths at the shooting of the video for Wrapped Around Your Finger. (Yeah, it’s a long way to go to make a semi-witty reference. I’m fine with that.)