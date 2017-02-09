Chiefs have had positive talks with Eric Berry, Dontari Poe

Posted by Josh Alper on February 9, 2017, 3:47 PM EST

The Chiefs have used the franchise tag to hold onto key defensive free agents in each of the last two offseasons, but doing so for a third year in a row won’t guarantee the return of the two key players on that side of the ball who are set to be out of contract come the start of the new league year.

Safety Eric Berry and defensive tackle Dontari Poe are both on track for free agency and the Chiefs can only use the tag on one of them. That makes reaching agreement on a new deal with one or the other by the March 1 deadline to use the tag a priority for the team.

On Thursday, General Manager John Dorsey said that the team has had positive conversations with representatives for both players recently. Those conversations will likely serve as the foundation for further talks as the Chiefs try to keep them in the fold.

Berry’s already said that he won’t play out this year on the tag after doing so in 2016. If things stay positive, the Chiefs will avoid putting that vow to the test.