Chris Long plans to skip Patriots’ White House visit

Add another name to the list of Patriots who do not want to visit Donald Trump’s White House: Chris Long.
Long, the veteran defensive end who just completed his first season with the Patriots, wrote on Twitter that he has been planning to skip the White House visit but hadn’t been asked about it before. Long was responding to Chuck Modiano of the New York Daily News, who wrote an open letter to Long urging him to skip the traditional White House visit. Long confirmed he’s planning to do what Modiano urged him to do, but he took issue with the tone of Modiano’s open letter.
“Oh Chuck. Planned on skipping, hadn’t been asked. Don’t need an open letter explaining my own words to me. Not *joining* anyone. My call,” Long wrote.
Oh Chuck. Planned on skipping, hadn't been asked. Don't need an open letter explaining my own words to me. Not *joi… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…—
Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) February 09, 2017
Martellus Bennett, Devin McCourty and Dont’a Hightower are other Patriots who have indicated they will not visit the White House while Trump is president. Long is different, however, because he’s white and he comes from a wealthy background with a father who’s a Hall of Famer turned TV commentator. Modiano’s open letter describes white players’ silence about Trump as “pathetic,” and Long’s is the background of someone people might assume would be a Trump supporter.
But Long has often defied what people expect from a jock. This is no different.
It’s the leftard way, do as they say or they’ll call you a fascist and a racist.
Who cares? Do these athletes think they are going to accomplish anything by not going? Do they think the President will get his feelings hurt if they don’t go? get real you dumb jocks, you don’t get it…the honor is yours to meet the President, not his for meeting you. Pompous ass clowns!!!
Who cares. Long is a flop anyway.
Hell Yes!
That is what I’m talking about.
If we can just have 1 player skip the event per each new massacre that the White House makes up and lies to us about….then add 1 player to go to the event for each of Trump’s bankruptcies….
Set the table for 6, Melania!
#Respect.
i’ll take his spot. i’d be honored to meet my President
brettsdaddy11172010 says:
Feb 9, 2017 10:49 AM
Trump cares. He will go on a Twitter tirade about this.
Good choice. The president has deep psychological issues and is clearly in well over his head.
Actually, knowing who our president is, yes…I think his feelings would be hurt and he will DEFINITELY tweet about it.
who cares. Other players have done this during Obama and Bush Administrations. Its’ their right to do so and in the run, no one gives a rats…. Just don’t make it seem like their stand is the only one that matters because it’s against Trump.
The left has been exposed as a bunch of petulant, cry baby hypocrites that have not accepted the result of the election. Grow up
Yes, they accomplish something by not going. Protest is the root of the American way, from the Boston Tea Party to the Civil Rights Movement to the end of the Vietnam War and beyond. Because we can, by our 1rst Amendment rights. People that DON’T protest the racist, misogynist, crazy POTUS are the ones that need to take stock.
All the scrubs who rode coattails of Trump supporters Brady, Belechick, and Kraft. Yawn.
“But Long has often defied what people expect from a jock. This is no different.”
Sadly, I know exactly what to expect from the media.
Thanks for the info. Thanks for taking an escape like sports and constantly making it political. And let us know, if you would, if anything happens in football, hopefully that doesn’t involve Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton, the 9th circuit court of appeals and everyone else. Better yet, let us know when any of those people carry the ball for a first down or sign a free agent.
Geesh with the political stuff. The guy won. LET. IT. GO.
RESIST THE FRAUD-IN-CHIEF!
Good for you Chris. I hope more follow your lead.
And Chuck Modiano – don’t you feel foolish? You should have asked the guy before writing your tirade.
Glad to see some players make a stand against the corrupt, corporatist, racist, misogynist, and anti-environment government that gerrymandering elected regardless of race or class. Anyone who cares about the welfare of people and the environment will need to be politically active if the resistance movement has a chance. Love what Brady and Belichick have done for patriots football but hate that they support Trump and all that he represents.
Oh well, one less cry baby missing out on the honor of meeting with the President of the United States.
If reporters wrote letters for players to boycott a white house visit to see Obama then the media’s heads would of exploded. Poor fellas don’t like him. You know BO supported the same travel ban in 11. The hypocrisy is profound. You are the ultimate snowflakes. Stay home it shows the type of babies you really are.
I see people from both sides making comments about the guys not going this year and Tom Brady not going a couple years ago. James Harrison refused to go with the team to the WH both when Bush and Obama were in office.. what does that make him? Probably still hated because these days that all we do right? Rip everyone and everything
I hate that Trump is out POTUS but the moment he was elected i decided to keep my complaints at bay. In 4 years, ill have another chance to argue… inchoose to let my votes speak for me and chill afterwards
And when Brady skipped his visit to the white house a couple of years ago that wasn’t an issue, right? I remember a lot of you on here cheering the move. Typical PFT user comments.
Rail against political correctness, and then whine when you’re called a racist. Hypocrite much?
Could you imagine if players did this because they didn’t like the democrat president, head would roll. Hypocrites are what make up the liberal left.
I respect his freedom of choice. He is a grown man that has reached the mountain top at his profession so he’s doing just fine without any life advice from me.
Just showing a different viewpoint. One that the majority of Americans use to have pre-internet.
Ink=desperate cry for attention. More ink, well you get it.
This is what’s needed to get the racists attention
brettsdaddy11172010 says:
Feb 9, 2017 10:49 AM
Who cares? Do these athletes think they are going to accomplish anything by not going? Do they think the President will get his feelings hurt if they don’t go?
Have you paid attention at all to Trump???? He tweets about anyone criticizing him and insults federal judges, the handicapped, women, minorities, other heads of state, etc.
Good for Long.
The disrespect the left has for our president is sickening. The election decided and the people have spoke that they wanted him to be president.
Hail to the Chief we have chosen for the nation,
Hail to the Chief! We salute him, one and all.
Hail to the Chief, as we pledge cooperation
In proud fulfillment of a great, noble call.
Yours is the aim to make this grand country grander,
This you will do, that’s our strong, firm belief.
Hail to the one we selected as commander,
Hail to the President! Hail to the Chief!
Who cares what the turd for brains have to think about politics. Play football and shut up.
All this nonsense built on a false narrative from Obama and his Leninist friends that cops are targeting black people. Long doesn’t want to risk donations to his charity or a post season career at not so tolerant leftist mouthpiece ESPN, so he marches in long step with other money grabbing elitist.
Seeing as how this president gets his feelings hurt by Saturday Night Live and feels obligated to tweet about it, I’d say yes.
It wasn’t that long ago where the office was more important than the politics or even the person. We seem to have gotten to a place where we aren’t even willing to listen to each other anymore. That does not bode well for the future -for anyone.
Just when you think you’ve run out of reasons to root against the Patriots.
Long is just being consistent,he’s not showing up to the White House the way he didn’t show up in the Super Bowl.
walldefender says:
Feb 9, 2017 10:59 AM
The left has been exposed as a bunch of petulant, cry baby hypocrites that have not accepted the result of the election. Grow up
You need to be fair here. This is the 7th consecutive term that one side claims the President is illegitimate.
The right Claimed Clinton was illegitimate (93-01)
The left Claimed W was illegitimate. (01-09)
The right claimed that Obama was not only illegitimate but not American. (09-16)
The left is claiming that Trump is illegitimate. (17-current)
This is why nobody likes GOP or the DNC. They can both go to hell. They keep the people divided. They stole all the news media and turned them into propaganda machines.
tedmurph says:
Feb 9, 2017 11:00 AM
Yes, they accomplish something by not going. Protest is the root of the American way, from the Boston Tea Party to the Civil Rights Movement to the end of the Vietnam War and beyond. Because we can, by our 1rst Amendment rights. People that DON’T protest the racist, misogynist, crazy POTUS are the ones that need to take stock.
Yeah, a ban on terrorist harboring countries and protesting an abusive murdering Monarchy, the institutional discrimination of racism and the draft which resulted 50000 dead soldiers, exactly the same thing.
In each of the 3 cases you mention the protest took place AFTER the transgression. But thanks to today’s value system, we can foresee transgressions and dutifully pre-protest them. Give “Minority Report” a look if you would like a version of the pre-violation punishment system your racing towards.
Here I was thinking deflategate was the most ridiculous example of overreacting on opinions of probable transgressions.
Glad that Long exposed himself for the idiot that he is.
It’s America, at least for now he’s able to make his own decisions. So we got that going for us.
Can’t wait for the draft…
Let’s further divide the country instead of bringing it together. Keep being the tools of Soros
Politico not exactly a conservative outfit had a poll out this morning that showed trumps travel ban is more popular then you think…..You guys keep pushing this narrative cause trust me trump supporters are watching (when they don’t have to work) you are in for a huuuuuge surprise in the 2018 midterms and the realization you are in for a long dark period of democrats out of power is just about to begin
“Modiano’s open letter describes white players’ silence about Trump as “pathetic,””
What’s pathetic is the state of both parties in this country. Both are utterly and totally corrupt. Both have one goal and one goal only, to steal as much public money as possible for their corporate owners and receive their bribes in the form of unlimited campaign contributions in return.
Our politicians in both parties have spent the last 40 years passing laws to legalize corruption and influence peddling in exactly the ways the founding fathers wrote the constitution to prevent.
The system is broken badly. The fact that the last election offered up the 2 most vile and disgusting candidates ever put forwards for the president in this country is clear evidence of how badly our corrupt politicians have broken it.
steelerdeathstar says:
Feb 9, 2017 11:27 AM
Just when you think you’ve run out of reasons to root against the Patriots.
As a stealers fan you weren’t in danger of running out any time soon
Greg Biffle
Carl Edwards
Kevin Harvick
Tony Stewart
Matt Birk
Tom Brady
Tom Lehman
Tim Thomas
Manny Ramirez
James Harrison
Larry Bird I
Brock Osweiler
Albert Pujols
Tony LaRussa
Michael Jordan
A partial list of athletes that have skipped White House visits. It’s only a big deal now because Trump and his supporters are the most thin skinned, short-tempered, defensive and easily offended people in history.
Can I take his place?
I don’t care if players go or don’t go. Long is a decent substitute player. If he agrees to another deal for short money, I’d love to see him back.
Sounds like a sheep to me. If the status quo said to attend, he would go. It’s an honor to be invited to the White House and meet the POTUS, no matter who it is – always take the high road.
They don’t care for Trump like Brady and Bellycheat. They gotta hate him.
Never passed judgement on anyone for going or not going in the past, not doing it now. I am noticing that it’s a much bigger deal to everyone who is willing to pass judgement now than it was in the past, which is an interesting’ dynamic.
Funny how folks now are so adamant about the players visiting the White House now but didn’t feel this way for the previous administration. Bunch of hypocrites.
Who cares if a bunch of athletes skip a photo-op at the White House.
Trump got elected and is making the REAL changes on important issues.
A partial list of athletes that have skipped White House visits. It’s only a big deal now because Trump and his supporters are the most thin skinned, short-tempered, defensive and easily offended people in history.
Really? Are they the ones protesting and being sore losers?
Oh, yeah… that would be the left.
When are these people ever going to learn that when they show the intolerance they accuse the other side of, they hurt, not help the cause. Actions like this cause mainstream America to look at these actions as closer to the violent anarchists and hate protesters, rather than reasonable agents for change. It causes further divide, which is moving the country to the right. Tim Thomas and Tom Brady looked like petulant children when they skipped the White House for political reasons. If these four men would actually identify the specific actions they oppose, not the made up rhetoric, then go to the White House to honor the office would be more productive. Trump would then have to face a person who did not sling mud at him, but someone who had called out specific truth about something he did. The discussions and the platform that would create would be much more effective in swaying middle America back than showing intolerance. So these four should do their homework, give specifics, not rhetoric, then their presence together, united, in front of Trump can spur constructive dialogue after the event. That, or they can just continue to stomp their feet, make themselves feel good , make others latch on to hate, which is the exact type of action they do not realize that is driving the country to the right.
lukedunphysscienceproject says:
Feb 9, 2017 11:43 AM
Coming from the party that screamed racism every time Obama was opposed.