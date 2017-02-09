Colts release D’Qwell Jackson

The Colts have released veteran linebacker D’Qwell Jackson.
Jackson, 33, spent the last three seasons with the Colts after spending his first eight seasons with the Browns. He’s been his team’s leading tackler in eight different seasons and led the Colts in tackles in all three of his seasons there.
Jackson, who went to the Pro Bowl in 2014, was suspended for the final four games of the 2016 season for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs.
The Colts would have owed Jackson $5 million in 2017, the final year of his contract, including a $500,000 roster bonus next month.
He’s also the guy that instigated deflategate…!!!
One of the best linebackers over the last 10 years good luck
The guy who exposed Grigson/Harbaugh/Pagano/Kensil/Goodell as liars during the first week of Framegate.
Grigson said “Jackson told us the ball ‘felt soft’..”
When asked if Jackson said that, he said “I didn’t say that.”
Very similar to the lie Goodell sold to the NFL customer during the Ray Rice Affair, when Rice confessed and Goodell said he didn’t.
Arrest, try an convict Roger Goodell.
More DEFLATEGATE karma.
Dude missed 4 games and was still their leading tackler? wow.
Was washed up 4 years ago…
To bad, he was the top signal stealer on the team.
