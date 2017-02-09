Colts release D’Qwell Jackson

Posted by Zac Jackson on February 9, 2017, 2:13 PM EST

The Colts have released veteran linebacker D’Qwell Jackson.

Jackson, 33, spent the last three seasons with the Colts after spending his first eight seasons with the Browns. He’s been his team’s leading tackler in eight different seasons and led the Colts in tackles in all three of his seasons there.

Jackson, who went to the Pro Bowl in 2014, was suspended for the final four games of the 2016 season for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs.

The Colts would have owed Jackson $5 million in 2017, the final year of his contract, including a $500,000 roster bonus next month.