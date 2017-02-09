Cordarrelle Patterson: Kickoff rule takes fun out of game

Posted by Josh Alper on February 9, 2017, 7:59 AM EST

The NFL held a one-year trial of a new kickoff rule in 2016 that called for touchbacks to be taken out to the 25-yard-line, a change that the league said was designed to cut down on injuries.

The results of the trial didn’t show much of a change in injuries as concussions went down slightly alongside slight increases in other types of injuries. Touchbacks only went up two percent, so it would seem that the effect of the rule change was negligible on the intended consequence side of things.

Unintended consequences might be a drop of nearly two yards per kick return from the 2015 season and a lessened advantage for teams with good kick return games. The Vikings led the league in kick return yards, but averaged just over a yard more than the league average starting spot. The gap had been nearly three yards in 2015, which helps explain why Vikings kick returner Cordarrelle Patterson said he thinks the rule is “trying to take the fun out of the game.”

In addition to bringing less fun, Patterson may be concerned about the league bringing less money for those who make their living on special teams. Patterson is an All-Pro kickoff returner, but that’s worth less in a league that minimizes kickoffs and that’s a concern for a player heading toward free agency.

“Some players, they live off special teams,” Patterson said, via the Minneapolis Star-Tribune. “Some players only will play special teams their whole entire career in the NFL. … It feels like you’re messing with a lot of players’ money and worth.”

Patterson set a career high with 52 catches in 2016, which makes him a bit more than just a special teams player. It remains his greatest value, however, and he’ll head into free agency without knowing how the league will proceed on any vote to make the rule change permanent later in the offseason.