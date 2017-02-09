Dean Blandino: James White OT TD was reviewed

When James White ran for a game-winning touchdown in Super Bowl LI, it was impossible to miss the blasts of confetti and streams of Patriots players running onto the field to celebrate a victory.
It was harder to tell if the referee had reviewed the touchdown to make sure that the ball crossed the goal line before White’s knee was down, however. In a video, NFL senior vice president of officiating Dean Blandino confirmed that the play was reviewed and showed the angle used to confirm the ruling on the field.
He also explained that the officiating staff was reminded of the possibility of a review of a touchdown before overtime got underway.
“Remember in overtime you don’t kick the extra point so the officials were briefed prior to the start of the drive that if we had a touchdown and it was close, replay is going to stop the game immediately to review the play,” Blandino said. “We have to keep the sidelines off the field; try to keep everybody off the field. Almost impossible in this situation but we are going to review this play if it’s remotely close.”
They didn’t do such a good job of keeping players off the field and the confetti could have been problematic had the game continued, but that was an issue the league was able to avoid since everything held up upon further review.
It would have been hard to reload the confetti cannons…
All TD’s are reviewed–and they are sure as heck going to review that one, confetti or not! Awesome TD for White!
Of course as a Falcons fan I was immediately wondering about the review as soon as the TD was called on the field. When the confetti went flying, I thought: if it’s not a TD upon review, do they have to delay the resumption of play so a crew can clean up all the confetti off the field? Atlanta’s defense certainly could have used a few extra minutes to catch their breath at that point!
World Champs
The confetti was a game ops issue and it is absolutely ridiculous that the NFL can’t get its act together and tell the confetti guy to hold off for a minute or two until the score is confirmed. It’s unbelievable that this mega-corporation still has these amateur hiccups in such big spots and it goes to the real heart of the matter which is that the league relies so much on nepotism and the good ole boy network that you have people in “important” positions who don’t know what they’re doing…(ahem…Mike Kensil, et al.).
And this goes to NFL coaches as well. There are so many guys who are related to someone, or played for someone or is friends with someone that they end up in these high profile positions, but in reality are incompetent. There are literally about 3 head coaches in the NFL that have a clue as to how run a game and manage a clock. All they know is their precious “system” and have no idea how to deviate from it when things are going sideways.
Dan Quinn is probably a great guy and I’m sure his players love him and if you listen to his press conferences he’s “pumped” about a lot of things, but he will forever be known as the head coach of the Chernobyl Falcons; the guy that orchestrated the biggest meltdown in NFL history. The Falcons had about six clear moments in the 4th qtr. when they could/should have closed out that game, but instead of doing the right thing they completely lost their minds.
The dirty secret of the NFL is that these guys know football at a different level than everyone else, but the truth is for the most part they are examples of the Peter Principle based on who they know and the connections they have.
Rant over.
it was an awesome run by White.