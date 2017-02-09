Dean Blandino: James White OT TD was reviewed

Posted by Josh Alper on February 9, 2017, 11:32 AM EST

When James White ran for a game-winning touchdown in Super Bowl LI, it was impossible to miss the blasts of confetti and streams of Patriots players running onto the field to celebrate a victory.

It was harder to tell if the referee had reviewed the touchdown to make sure that the ball crossed the goal line before White’s knee was down, however. In a video, NFL senior vice president of officiating Dean Blandino confirmed that the play was reviewed and showed the angle used to confirm the ruling on the field.

He also explained that the officiating staff was reminded of the possibility of a review of a touchdown before overtime got underway.

“Remember in overtime you don’t kick the extra point so the officials were briefed prior to the start of the drive that if we had a touchdown and it was close, replay is going to stop the game immediately to review the play,” Blandino said. “We have to keep the sidelines off the field; try to keep everybody off the field. Almost impossible in this situation but we are going to review this play if it’s remotely close.”

They didn’t do such a good job of keeping players off the field and the confetti could have been problematic had the game continued, but that was an issue the league was able to avoid since everything held up upon further review.