Deion Sanders remains silent in aftermath of firestorm he started

Posted by Mike Florio on February 9, 2017, 7:58 PM EST

The Shutdown Corner has been shut up.

Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, who sparked the story of the day on Wednesday with his allegation that the Colts obtained other teams’ signals illegally, still hasn’t provided any further information or explanation to support his claim of foul play. Beyond a couple of meaningless tweets (one of which was nearly indecipherable), Sanders hasn’t said a word.

We invited him to join us on PFT Live. NFL Network declined on his behalf, and he didn’t respond to a Twitter request from PFT Live producer Rob “Stats” Guerrera, which came after Sanders had responded to a separate tweet from Stats.

Speaking of Twitter, Sanders has blocked the ProFootballTalk account. Which means either that he’s 13 or that the issue has struck a nerve.

Meanwhile, the evidence refuting Sanders’ incomplete and reckless accusation has continued to grow. Beyond Wednesday’s thorough and persuasive explanation from former Colts coach Tony Dungy, former Colts G.M. Bill Polian had this to say on Wednesday, via the Los Angeles Times: “Deion’s 100% wrong when he says we [stole signals] illegally. We did not. We complied completely with every rule the league had with respect to stealing signals.”

Former Buccaneers G.M. Mark Dominik, an advance scout in Tampa during Dungy’s time there as head coach, explained on ESPN how the process of stealing signals worked, making it clear that every team did it.

That fact that everyone stole signals makes Deion’s decision to single out the Colts for an accusation of cheating seem odd. We’ll interpret Deion’s silence as an admission that he was incorrect, and that he realizes saying more about it will only make things worse.