Giants cut one-time starting middle linebacker

Posted by Darin Gantt on February 9, 2017, 9:27 AM EST

The Giants cut a former starting middle linebacker. Sort of.

Via James Kratch of NJ.com, the Giants waived linebacker Uani ‘Unga, who missed all of last season with an undisclosed injury.

‘Unga made the team as a 27-year-old undrafted rookie in 2015, and ended up in the starting lineup when Jon Beason got hurt. He was eventually replaced by veteran Jasper Brinkley, though he had a neck injury and missed some time in 2015.

The Giants waived him with an injury designation last May, and he reverted to their injured reserve list after that.