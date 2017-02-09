 Skip to content

Giants cut one-time starting middle linebacker

Posted by Darin Gantt on February 9, 2017, 9:27 AM EST
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - SEPTEMBER 20: Uani' Unga #47 of the New York Giants heads of the field after their 24-20 loss against the Atlanta Falcons at MetLife Stadium on September 20, 2015 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images) Getty Images

The Giants cut a former starting middle linebacker. Sort of.

Via James Kratch of  NJ.com, the Giants waived linebacker Uani ‘Unga, who missed all of last season with an undisclosed injury.

‘Unga made the team as a 27-year-old undrafted rookie in 2015, and ended up in the starting lineup when Jon Beason got hurt. He was eventually replaced by veteran Jasper Brinkley, though he had a neck injury and missed some time in 2015.

The Giants waived him with an injury designation last May, and he reverted to their injured reserve list after that.

7 Responses to “Giants cut one-time starting middle linebacker”
  1. mrkbuilders says: Feb 9, 2017 9:47 AM

    Who?

  2. carloswlassiter says: Feb 9, 2017 9:49 AM

    Look at that hair!

  3. jag1959 says: Feb 9, 2017 9:55 AM

    Guy could not catch a lucky break. Led Div 1 in tackles then blew out his knee in his final game and went undrafted, came back from a lengthy rehab and injured his neck. Hard luck guy, wish him well

  4. ajg314 says: Feb 9, 2017 9:57 AM

    C’mon. Please tell me that picture was taken at Halloween.

  5. dznutz28 says: Feb 9, 2017 10:27 AM

    Maybe he can get a job in a shampoo commercial?

  6. nyneal says: Feb 9, 2017 10:31 AM

    We shouldn’t be busting on him for his hair. After all, little critters need a place to live, too.

  7. bocadiver1 says: Feb 9, 2017 10:31 AM

    Was a “feel good” story that never was destined to have a happy ending. Seems to have been a nice guy but lacked the overall size and skills to be a full time NFL player. Good luck, U.U.

