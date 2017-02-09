Gus Bradley: Chargers players a “pretty good fit” for my scheme

Posted by Josh Alper on February 9, 2017, 8:47 AM EST

The Chargers are holding meetings with their new coaching staff this week and that group includes defensive coordinator Gus Bradley, who joined Anthony Lynn’s staff after being dismissed as the Jaguars’ head coach before the end of the 2016 season.

The step down in responsibility doesn’t seem to have dimmed Bradley’s enthusiasm as he repeatedly described himself as “excited” about things with his new team in an interview for the team’s website. Among the things that have him feeling good is the way that the Chargers personnel fits the scheme he’s installing, which he calls “a 4-3 with just enough elements of a 3-4.”

“Well, I think the players we have here is why it was a good fit. When you look at the personnel and what they’ve done in the past, especially what they’ve done really well, you can start picturing these players in our defense and realize it’s a pretty good fit,” Bradley said. “The pieces in place here are a really good fit for what we’ll do scheme wise. Right now [I’m breaking down film on our] players, and I’m looking at their skillset and what they do well. Every time you put in a defense, your objective is to get the ball. That is our overall objective. So you look at putting players in the best position possible utilizing their skillset. So when I watch tape, I’m trying to find out what their skill set is. And within that scheme, trying to design it so they are in the best possible position to utilize it.”

One of the players Bradley is looking forward to utilizing is defensive rookie of the year Joey Bosa. Regardless of scheme, Bosa is going to be charged with coming hard off the edge of the defense and Bradley said “the challenge is we have to add to” what the 2016 first-round pick did in his first season. If Bradley can do that, the chances of the Chargers defense taking a step forward will look pretty good.