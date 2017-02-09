Janoris Jenkins thinks he has Dez Bryant figured out

Posted by Mike Florio on February 9, 2017, 11:52 AM EST

The NFC East may not have the best teams in the NFL, but the division has the best receiver-cornerback rivalries.

Beyond Odell Beckham Jr. vs. Pretty Much Everyone and Pretty Much Everyone vs. Josh Norman, an interesting back-and-forth is brewing between Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins and Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant.

In two games between the two teams, Bryant had a total of two catches for 18 yards. So how did Jenkins pull it off?

“I played better than he played,” Jenkins explained to 105.3 The Fan last week at the Super Bowl, via the Dallas Morning News.

“For real, though, to be honest, when you look at film and break down your opponents and the receivers that you’re facing, you notice what they like to do. Take away the slant and the dig, and when they get in 21 personnel and Dez is inside the number, you take away the corner post, he doesn’t have nothing else.”

Bryant also, in the opinion of Jenkins, doesn’t have speed.

“Everything’s got to be a double move to get him open because he’s not fast,” Jenkins said.

Dez, the ball is in your court. I know you won’t disappoint us.