Jaylon Smith posts workout videos showing change of direction

Posted by Darin Gantt on February 9, 2017, 8:12 AM EST

The Cowboys knew when they drafted linebacker Jaylon Smith last year it was a long-term investment.

But he’s showing signs that he may be close to providing a return.

Via Todd Archer of ESPN.com, the former Notre Dame linebacker posted some workout videos that show some good progress from the knee injury and nerve damage that kept him from playing in 2016.

The videos show him doing some change of direction drills, though he’s still wearing a brace on his foot for support while the nerve damage continues to heal.

The 34th overall pick in 2016, Smith spent the year on the non-football injury list.