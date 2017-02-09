 Skip to content

Jaylon Smith posts workout videos showing change of direction

Posted by Darin Gantt on February 9, 2017, 8:12 AM EST
GLENDALE, AZ - JANUARY 01: Linebacker Jaylon Smith #9 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish walks off the field after an injury during the first quarter of the BattleFrog Fiesta Bowl against the Ohio State Buckeyes at University of Phoenix Stadium on January 1, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona. The Buckeyes defeated the Fighting Irish 44-28. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Getty Images

The Cowboys knew when they drafted linebacker Jaylon Smith last year it was a long-term investment.

But he’s showing signs that he may be close to providing a return.

Via Todd Archer of ESPN.com, the former Notre Dame linebacker posted some workout videos that show some good progress from the knee injury and nerve damage that kept him from playing in 2016.

The videos show him doing some change of direction drills, though he’s still wearing a brace on his foot for support while the nerve damage continues to heal.

The 34th overall pick in 2016, Smith spent the year on the non-football injury list.

 

