Jed York: I believe Shanahan and Lynch will be here more than 6 years

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 9, 2017, 4:19 PM EST

The 49ers gave new coach Kyle Shanahan and new General Manager John Lynch unusually long six-year contracts. But owner Jed York doesn’t think there’s any concern that he’s given his new hires too much job security.

York said today that he expects Shanahan and Lynch to last not just six years, but a lot more than six years.

“I believe in these guys,” York said. “We aren’t where we want to be. We’re a two-win team right now. And we need to make sure that these guys have everything they need to get up and running. And I believe in these guys and I believe they’re going to be here a lot longer than that.”

York fired Jim Harbaugh two years ago, Jim Tomsula last year, and Trent Baalke and Chip Kelly this year. So he doesn’t exactly have a track record of showing a lot of patience. But he’s adamant that Shanahan and Lynch will fulfill those long-term contracts. And more.