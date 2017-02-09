 Skip to content

Jed York: I believe Shanahan and Lynch will be here more than 6 years

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 9, 2017, 4:19 PM EST
SANTA CLARA, CA - JANUARY 20: (L-R) San Francisco 49ers CEO Jed York, Chip Kelly and San Francisco 49ers general manager Trent Baalke pose for a picture after a press conference where Kelly was announced as the new head coach of the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on January 20, 2016 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) Getty Images

The 49ers gave new coach Kyle Shanahan and new General Manager John Lynch unusually long six-year contracts. But owner Jed York doesn’t think there’s any concern that he’s given his new hires too much job security.

York said today that he expects Shanahan and Lynch to last not just six years, but a lot more than six years.

“I believe in these guys,” York said. “We aren’t where we want to be. We’re a two-win team right now. And we need to make sure that these guys have everything they need to get up and running. And I believe in these guys and I believe they’re going to be here a lot longer than that.”

York fired Jim Harbaugh two years ago, Jim Tomsula last year, and Trent Baalke and Chip Kelly this year. So he doesn’t exactly have a track record of showing a lot of patience. But he’s adamant that Shanahan and Lynch will fulfill those long-term contracts. And more.

21 Responses to “Jed York: I believe Shanahan and Lynch will be here more than 6 years”
  1. a1b24312 says: Feb 9, 2017 4:20 PM

    Yikes! A vote of confidence. It’s all downhill from here, boys.

  2. carloswlassiter says: Feb 9, 2017 4:23 PM

    He gave them 6 years because no one in their right mind would work for this guy otherwise.

    And I hope they do have great success there But I doubt it.

  3. truninerfan49 says: Feb 9, 2017 4:27 PM

    “Chip Kelly’s going to be here for a long time”

    Jed York- January 2016

  4. JaminJake says: Feb 9, 2017 4:28 PM

    You also know less about football than anyone who’s played career mode on Madden.

  5. i thumbs down your comment says: Feb 9, 2017 4:28 PM

    Is it just me or his nose getting longer and longer with each passing year?

  6. abanig says: Feb 9, 2017 4:29 PM

    IF, they find a qb. If they’re going to go with the Matt Schaub aka retreads from Shanahan’s past, good luck. Outside of somehow kicking out that the Redskins trade Kirk Cousins to them, it’s going to be a few years till they find an answer at qb. We’ll see how long York remains patient with that.

  7. dasheisenberg says: Feb 9, 2017 4:29 PM

    In people years? or dog years?

  8. thrifty says: Feb 9, 2017 4:29 PM

    Not if you consider Kyle’s pathetic 4Q play-calling in big games. No more than 3 years is my prediction.

  9. waynefontesismyfather says: Feb 9, 2017 4:33 PM

    Well Jed, that makes one of us.

  10. redlikethepig says: Feb 9, 2017 4:34 PM

    It will probably just seem like 6 years.

  11. no drooling,chippy,tpet,Vancouver,crybabies allowed says: Feb 9, 2017 4:36 PM

    Probably should not have the SAP logo quite so close to his picture.

  12. bert1913 says: Feb 9, 2017 4:39 PM

    when you promoted tomsula and hired chip, you didn’t believe?

  13. collectordude says: Feb 9, 2017 4:41 PM

    Too bad York has to be there for all of them.

  14. dudermcrbohan says: Feb 9, 2017 4:41 PM

    Jed has one of those faces you just can’t help but want to punch.

  15. jag1959 says: Feb 9, 2017 4:42 PM

    And everyone that cares about that team fervently hopes York will not be there another 6 weeks

  16. rectumdamnnearkilledem says: Feb 9, 2017 4:42 PM

    6 years is ridiculous. Shanahan might do ok and last that long, but to give Lynch a 6 year contract is downright mental. No management experience of any kind. Could have had him for 3 and let him prove himself

  17. tylawspick6 says: Feb 9, 2017 4:42 PM

    LOL!

  18. braceyourselffor12 says: Feb 9, 2017 4:42 PM

    Look at that face. Look at that punchable, punchable face.

    On a side note, Prince Doofus also said last year regarding Chip Kelly “I plan on Chip being our coach for a very long time” …… yeah.

  19. skawh says: Feb 9, 2017 4:46 PM

    Not if Shannihan is throwing when he should be running 3 times and kicking a field goal to win a SB!

  20. drunkraider says: Feb 9, 2017 4:48 PM

    he will be paying them for 6 years, but chances are they will be with other teams after 2 years.

  21. kenmasters34 says: Feb 9, 2017 4:49 PM

    If they aren’t there for 6 years, you can hold York personally responsible.

Leave a Reply

