Jed York: I believe Shanahan and Lynch will be here more than 6 years

The 49ers gave new coach Kyle Shanahan and new General Manager John Lynch unusually long six-year contracts. But owner Jed York doesn’t think there’s any concern that he’s given his new hires too much job security.
York said today that he expects Shanahan and Lynch to last not just six years, but a lot more than six years.
“I believe in these guys,” York said. “We aren’t where we want to be. We’re a two-win team right now. And we need to make sure that these guys have everything they need to get up and running. And I believe in these guys and I believe they’re going to be here a lot longer than that.”
York fired Jim Harbaugh two years ago, Jim Tomsula last year, and Trent Baalke and Chip Kelly this year. So he doesn’t exactly have a track record of showing a lot of patience. But he’s adamant that Shanahan and Lynch will fulfill those long-term contracts. And more.
He gave them 6 years because no one in their right mind would work for this guy otherwise.
“Chip Kelly’s going to be here for a long time”
Jed York- January 2016
IF, they find a qb. If they’re going to go with the Matt Schaub aka retreads from Shanahan’s past, good luck. Outside of somehow kicking out that the Redskins trade Kirk Cousins to them, it’s going to be a few years till they find an answer at qb. We’ll see how long York remains patient with that.
Not if you consider Kyle’s pathetic 4Q play-calling in big games. No more than 3 years is my prediction.
when you promoted tomsula and hired chip, you didn’t believe?
And everyone that cares about that team fervently hopes York will not be there another 6 weeks
6 years is ridiculous. Shanahan might do ok and last that long, but to give Lynch a 6 year contract is downright mental. No management experience of any kind. Could have had him for 3 and let him prove himself
On a side note, Prince Doofus also said last year regarding Chip Kelly “I plan on Chip being our coach for a very long time” …… yeah.
Not if Shannihan is throwing when he should be running 3 times and kicking a field goal to win a SB!
he will be paying them for 6 years, but chances are they will be with other teams after 2 years.
If they aren’t there for 6 years, you can hold York personally responsible.