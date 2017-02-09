Jerry Jones: Still not sure how to handle Tony Romo

Posted by Darin Gantt on February 9, 2017, 6:22 AM EST

Even though he’s a Hall of Famer now, Jerry Jones is going to get asked about Tony Romo every time he makes an appearance.

And since he keeps making appearances, he keeps not being quite sure what to say about the seemingly eventual divorce between his team and its quarterback.

During his weekly spot on 105.3 The Fan, Jones wasn’t ready to declare his intentions for his veteran quarterback, who has been supplanted by Dak Prescott.

“It’s no secret that I just think so much of him as a person and think so much of him as a player,” Jones said, via Drew Davison of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “The team we have, especially the offensive side of the ball, was built for Tony. So this is what it is. It’s a juncture that we have to address.

“I don’t know how ultimately we will resolve this. Nobody should be alarmed because you don’t have all the answers. There are some issues here that you just got to see how the cards are played. But we’ll work through this.

“We have a sound enough foundation together that on an individual basis we’ll get through this.”

Of course, the options are effectively trading him or cutting him, since he clearly thinks that he can still start in the league. And considering some of the options being discussed as possible starters in other places, he should.