Joe Thomas: Goodell “scurried off the stage like a rat” at the Super Bowl

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 9, 2017, 8:48 AM EST

Browns left tackle Joe Thomas said before the Super Bowl that he was rooting for the Patriots for one specific reason: He wanted to see NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell have to award the Vince Lombardi Trophy to the franchise that hates him most. Thomas was not disappointed.

Thomas said this morning on PFT Live that he loved every moment of the Super Bowl LI postgame ceremony, in which Goodell honored the Patriots to a chorus of boos, and then retreated from view.

“I especially enjoyed how over-eager Roger was to smile at all the Patriots and give them a big handshake, but then as soon as he gave them the trophy he scurried off the stage like a rat,” Thomas said. “It was awesome.”

Thomas added that as he gets older and more experienced in the NFL, he finds himself caring less and less about whether anyone has a problem with him expressing his opinions. That’s good news for those of us who enjoy hearing a player speak freely and candidly. Thomas will surely have plenty more to say.