John Dorsey says he’s committed to Kansas City for the long haul

Posted by Darin Gantt on February 9, 2017, 2:00 PM EST

Every now and then, Chiefs General Manager John Dorsey’s name comes up in relation with the same job in Green Bay, whenever Ted Thompson leaves or retires and there’s a vacancy.

But Dorsey did his best today to tamp down that speculation, telling reporters he was happy where he was.

“This has been the greatest four years of my life,” Dorsey said.

Asked if he was committed to the Chiefs long-term, Dorsey replied: “I want to see Baby Jack graduate high school (in Kansas City).”

As it turns out, Baby Jack is 6 years old now, so that ostensibly settles that.

The link to the Packers job is reasonable, since he played there and has worked his entire pre-Chiefs career as a personnel man there (other than one season in Seattle).