John Dorsey says he’s committed to Kansas City for the long haul

Every now and then, Chiefs General Manager John Dorsey’s name comes up in relation with the same job in Green Bay, whenever Ted Thompson leaves or retires and there’s a vacancy.
But Dorsey did his best today to tamp down that speculation, telling reporters he was happy where he was.
“This has been the greatest four years of my life,” Dorsey said.
Asked if he was committed to the Chiefs long-term, Dorsey replied: “I want to see Baby Jack graduate high school (in Kansas City).”
As it turns out, Baby Jack is 6 years old now, so that ostensibly settles that.
The link to the Packers job is reasonable, since he played there and has worked his entire pre-Chiefs career as a personnel man there (other than one season in Seattle).
Understandable and admirable. He’s always seemed to have kept warm feelings for Green Bay but the Chiefs organization gave him his first big break. It’s nice to see a guy exhibit some appreciation and loyalty.
“Asked if he was committed to the Chiefs long-term, Dorsey replied: “I want to see Baby Jack graduate high school (in Kansas City).””
“Wanting to” isn’t “I am going to” or even “planning to.” Dorsey’s comment is a nothing-burger statement.
This isn’t etched in stone until he signs a new deal with the Chiefs. His current deal expires at the same time Ted Thompson’s expires in Green Bay. He’ll be a top choice in GB if he is still available at that time.
SO we are back on the Thompson retirement speculation…again. SMDH.
Unfortunately it looks like we’re going to be stuck with Ted for a long time.
#goodbyesuperbowl