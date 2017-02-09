 Skip to content

John Elway: Adam Peters will be “tremendous help” for John Lynch

Posted by Josh Alper on February 9, 2017, 11:48 AM EST
Getty Images

The 49ers hired John Lynch as their General Manager straight out of the broadcast booth, which meant that he was going to need some experienced help to ensure that things operate smoothly in the personnel department in Santa Clara.

Lynch found a big part of that help in Adam Peters, who was hired as the vice president of player personnel after serving as the Broncos’ director of college scouting. Broncos General Manager John Elway had to give the green light to Peters leaving for a job below the G.M. level and said it was “probably not” something he would have done for any team other than the 49ers.

“He’s very good at what he does and I hate losing him,” Elway said, via the San Francisco Chronicle. “But I also know that it’s a great opportunity for him as far as the responsibilities that he was going to gain in San Francisco. But also I know that he’s going to be able to go and help John. If it was anyone else, I probably wouldn’t have. But I know it’s a great opportunity for Adam and he’ll be a tremendous help to John.”

Elway stepped into his job without working his way up the personnel ladder, but did have executive experience from the Arena League. He said he thinks Lynch’s television experience will help because he’s “got those relationships already with other [General Managers] in the league” as a result of getting to know them through TV work.

The 49ers will formally introduce Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan at a Thursday press conference and it won’t be long before we start getting some evidence to use in determining if Elway’s right about how well Peters and Lynch will work together.

  majormeatcurtains says: Feb 9, 2017 11:54 AM

    Horse teeth. Salary cap cheaters. Just jumped the shark on the first 50 post about to happen come recess time.

  babygaga19 says: Feb 9, 2017 11:59 AM

    Translation: Denver doesn't need him.

