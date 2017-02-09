John Lynch, Kyle Shanahan plan to meet with Colin Kaepernick

Posted by Zac Jackson on February 9, 2017, 7:50 PM EST

Quarterback Colin Kaepernick is likely to become a free agent next month, but new 49ers General Manager John Lynch said Thursday that he and 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan will meet with Kaepernick later this month.

Lynch, who’s been on the job for a few weeks, said Kaepernick “reached out” and that the 49ers will meet with him once they get a better feel for their personnel plans.

“The first order of business is Kyle and I both really attacking [the roster] and seeing what we have here and we’ll do that with his situation,” Lynch said. “We’ll sit down with him and if we see fit that he’s a part of it, we’ll commit to that. If not, we’ll figure things out.”

Kaepernick and the 49ers restructured his contract last October, giving Kaepernick an opt-out clause and the chance to become a free agent before the new league year begins in March. Kaepernick reportedly plans to opt out.

The 49ers are expected to pursue a quarterback in this year’s draft, maybe as early as with the No. 2 pick. A Kaepernick return likely wouldn’t change that; neither would Shanahan bringing in veteran backup Matt Schaub, a potential move to which he’s already been linked.

Shanahan said he needs to study film of Kaepernick and of all of the 49ers’ offensive players, and that’s atop his to-do list.

“Colin, just like any other player, is someone I’m going to be watching a lot of tape on over these next few weeks,” Shanahan said. “Before we can look into anything — free agency, draft, anything — you have to know what the players on your team are. That doesn’t happen from just turning on a game. That happens from watching a lot of stuff. It takes a lot of time. It is a process. I am a little bit behind right now, but I have the time to do it and I’m looking forward to it and can’t wait to get started on it.”