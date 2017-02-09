Joseph Randle charged with assaulting fellow inmate

Less than 18 months ago, running back Joseph Randle started six games for the Dallas Cowboys. Since then, his life has fallen into disarray.
Via the Wichita Eagle, Randle has now been charged with assaulting a fellow inmate in jail. Randle now has five criminal cases pending against him.
Randle is awaiting trial on allegations arising from claims that he purposely hit people with a car last February, avoided law-enforcement officers who were attempting to serve him with a warrant a month later, threatened to kill a deputy who refused to let him use the phone while in jail in May 2016, and damaged a TV at the jail in July.
Randle spent three seasons with the Cowboys, rushing for 822 yards on 181 carries and scoring nine touchdowns.
Jerry Jones kisses Roger Goodell’s ass and yet he still signs morons.
Pacman, Hardy and Randle.
Still waiting on the Elliott case.
Jerry you should be proud.
A lot of this guy’s behavior seems like untreated mental illness. Criminal, sure, but dude’s not normal.
This is a Joseph Randle thing — not a Jerry Jones thing.
Can there be a new rule? If the ex-player hasn’t been on an active roster for a full calander year, can we keep him off of the sports page?
Jerry Jones says he loves Randle’s natural leadership ability and hopes to have him back soon.
How bout dem Cowturds!
Too many criminal offenses even for the Cowboys.
Perhaps he needs to be in a facility that works on mental health. He is obviously not able to control himself at this point.
That’s hall of famer jerry to you. And after years of kraft kissing rodger’s ass things fell apart. Now pats fans want to try to play off like the two weren’t bffs before and they are super mistreated and life’s not fair. Spare me. Welcome to the five club though!
“That boy ain’t right”
He is mentally ill. Part of his sickness is refusing treatment.
This is sad. He is really not a criminal he is sick.
He’s the RB version of Titus Young.
Now Jerry REALLY wants him back!