Joseph Randle charged with assaulting fellow inmate

Posted by Mike Florio on February 9, 2017, 10:57 AM EST
ARLINGTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 27: Joseph Randle #21 of the Dallas Cowboys dives in for a touchdown against Grady Jarrett #97 and William Moore #25 of the Atlanta Falcons in the second quarter at AT&T Stadium on September 27, 2015 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) Getty Images

Less than 18 months ago, running back Joseph Randle started six games for the Dallas Cowboys. Since then, his life has fallen into disarray.

Via the Wichita Eagle, Randle has now been charged with assaulting a fellow inmate in jail. Randle now has five criminal cases pending against him.

Randle is awaiting trial on allegations arising from claims that he purposely hit people with a car last February, avoided law-enforcement officers who were attempting to serve him with a warrant a month later, threatened to kill a deputy who refused to let him use the phone while in jail in May 2016, and damaged a TV at the jail in July.

 

Randle spent three seasons with the Cowboys, rushing for 822 yards on 181 carries and scoring nine touchdowns.

Permalink 13 Comments
13 Responses to “Joseph Randle charged with assaulting fellow inmate”
  1. realpatsfan says: Feb 9, 2017 11:02 AM

    Jerry Jones kisses Roger Goodell’s ass and yet he still signs morons.
    Pacman, Hardy and Randle.
    Still waiting on the Elliott case.
    Jerry you should be proud.

  2. TheDPR says: Feb 9, 2017 11:07 AM

    A lot of this guy’s behavior seems like untreated mental illness. Criminal, sure, but dude’s not normal.

  3. paulieorkid says: Feb 9, 2017 11:11 AM

    This is a Joseph Randle thing — not a Jerry Jones thing.

  4. sportoficionado says: Feb 9, 2017 11:11 AM

    Can there be a new rule? If the ex-player hasn’t been on an active roster for a full calander year, can we keep him off of the sports page?

  5. tjacks7 says: Feb 9, 2017 11:12 AM

    Jerry Jones says he loves Randle’s natural leadership ability and hopes to have him back soon.

  6. joetoronto says: Feb 9, 2017 11:14 AM

    How bout dem Cowturds!

  7. milkcan44 says: Feb 9, 2017 11:14 AM

    Too many criminal offenses even for the Cowboys.

  8. elgranderojo79 says: Feb 9, 2017 11:22 AM

    Perhaps he needs to be in a facility that works on mental health. He is obviously not able to control himself at this point.

  9. touchdownamericasteam says: Feb 9, 2017 11:23 AM

    That’s hall of famer jerry to you. And after years of kraft kissing rodger’s ass things fell apart. Now pats fans want to try to play off like the two weren’t bffs before and they are super mistreated and life’s not fair. Spare me. Welcome to the five club though!

  10. maust1013 says: Feb 9, 2017 11:30 AM

    “That boy ain’t right”

  11. maverick2560 says: Feb 9, 2017 11:32 AM

    He is mentally ill. Part of his sickness is refusing treatment.
    This is sad. He is really not a criminal he is sick.

  12. bassplucker says: Feb 9, 2017 11:36 AM

    He’s the RB version of Titus Young.

  13. cyraider says: Feb 9, 2017 11:48 AM

    Now Jerry REALLY wants him back!

