Joseph Randle charged with assaulting fellow inmate

Posted by Mike Florio on February 9, 2017, 10:57 AM EST

Less than 18 months ago, running back Joseph Randle started six games for the Dallas Cowboys. Since then, his life has fallen into disarray.

Via the Wichita Eagle, Randle has now been charged with assaulting a fellow inmate in jail. Randle now has five criminal cases pending against him.

Randle is awaiting trial on allegations arising from claims that he purposely hit people with a car last February, avoided law-enforcement officers who were attempting to serve him with a warrant a month later, threatened to kill a deputy who refused to let him use the phone while in jail in May 2016, and damaged a TV at the jail in July.

Randle spent three seasons with the Cowboys, rushing for 822 yards on 181 carries and scoring nine touchdowns.