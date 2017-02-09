Kyle Shanahan: We played Super Bowl the way we played the entire year

Posted by Josh Alper on February 9, 2017, 4:39 PM EST

Kyle Shanahan was introduced as the new head coach of the 49ers at a press conference on Thursday and a lot of the answers were familiar to anyone who has been at introductory press conferences in the past.

Shanahan is looking for the best possible players and assured the media that he feels the organization is committed to winning, but he did give a bit of a view into his coaching mindset when he was asked about the end of Super Bowl LI. Shanahan was asked if it was accurate that he said “I blew it” in reference to his play calling after the game.

Shanahan said he doesn’t recall “those exact words,” but admitted it sounds like him because “you’re responsible for what happens out there.” He explained that he regrets any play that doesn’t work, but doesn’t regret his approach because he believed it was what had gotten the Falcons to the Super Bowl and that he believed it was true to what the team had been all year.

“It’s human nature when you get in big moments like that to lock up, to hesitate, to try to take the easy way out and make sure you don’t get blamed. That’s something I wasn’t going to do and people on our team weren’t going to do,” Shanahan said. “We played that game how we played the entire year. I called plays in that game the way I have the entire year. Doesn’t mean I’m always right, doesn’t mean they’re always going to work. I promise you I prepare as hard as I possibly can. I always do what I believe is right with our coaching staff and with the players and then you live with the consequences.”

Shanahan didn’t have to live with the consequences for too long before stepping into his new role with the 49ers, but he’s likely going to be explaining a good number of negative outcomes in the near future as the 49ers work to build a better team after two floundering years. The team is promising to give him rope to overcome those bad steps, which should provide confidence to stick to his guns as things unfold in Santa Clara.