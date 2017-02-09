Matt Ryan’s comfort in system gives him more latitude

Posted by Darin Gantt on February 9, 2017, 12:30 PM EST

The Falcons are changing offensive coordinators, not offenses.

And as long as Matt Ryan is still the quarterback, they think they’re going to be just fine.

Via Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com, Falcons coach Dan Quinn said Ryan was so dialed into previous coordinator Kyle Shanahan’s system that he had latitude to call his own plays. Specifically, in their two-minute offense, Ryan was left to his own devices (within the framework Shanahan had installed through the week) and had the ability to call his own shots at times.

“Matt and Kyle did some of that this year with some of our two-minute stuff,” Quinn said. “It’s something that Matt was really familiar with that he had in the past. And he brought it up to Kyle, and Kyle changed what he was doing. Good for him, because Matt was really comfortable. I think that’s your clearest example of that.”

So while new coordinator Steve Sarkisian will bring his own thoughts to the process, the subset of things Ryan is really comfortable with will likely stay the same, and Quinn thinks the mastery Ryan showed this year while winning an MVP puts him in pretty solid company.

“Guys that we would assimilate in those conversations around the league are Eli [Manning], and Aaron Rodgers, and [Drew] Brees, and [Tom Brady], so of course Matt is that,” Quinn said. “When you get to that spot where you can really articulate, ‘This is the call I like, this is what I want to attack here,’ he’s 100 percent at that level. Fortunately, that’s a cool spot to be in for us. When you can get to that level professionally where the play — not that he knows more than the coach — but he can talk in a way to a coach that he doesn’t have to beat around the bush.

“Some players might be, ‘I like everything.’ No, you don’t. So we’re fortunate that Matt’s able to really have a clear vision. You have to go through a couple of systems. You have to go through playing to gain that experience. I don’t think that’s possible in Year 1 or Year 2.”

So even though Ryan’s now on his fourth offensive coordinator, the themes of the systems installed by Mike Mularkey and Dirk Koetter aren’t terribly different. After adjusting in his second year to Shanahan’s, he’s at least ready to adapt to any new wrinkles Sarkisian might have and likely flourish, or at least not take a huge step back.