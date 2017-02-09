Memorabilia dealer: Tom Brady jersey isn’t sellable

Posted by Darin Gantt on February 9, 2017, 6:38 AM EST

If it ever surfaced, Tom Brady’s game-worn Super Bowl LI jersey would be one of the most valuable collectible ever. Setting aside the fact it’s stolen property and everything, of course.

Via Marie Szaniszlo of the Boston Herald, one memorabilia expert said the missing jersey is effectively unsellable at this point, considering the attention its disappearance has received.

Ken Goldin of Goldin Auctions estimated it would have been worth $500,000 on the open market, the most ever paid for a jersey (someone paid $365,000 for a Mike Piazza Mets jersey in 2016).

“Whoever it was probably had no idea the ruckus it was going to cause,” Goldin said. “Nobody can possibly sell it. Nobody in my business would touch it. Anybody accepting this jersey is knowingly accepting stolen property. And that’s a crime.”

Texas police are still looking for it (though three homicides the night of the Super Bowl have more of their attention), while putting the onus for the security breach on the NFL.