Nurse who said Pacman spat on her upset with prosecutor’s inaction

Bengals cornerback Adam “Pacman” Jones was arrested on multiple charges last month, including a felony charge of harassment with a bodily substance for allegedly spitting on a nurse while he was being processed at the Hamilton County Jail. But the prosecutor in Cincinnati has put the case on hold, and the nurse isn’t happy about that.

The nurse, Tammy Hopkins, says she showed up to testify before a grand jury but instead was turned away without explanation by Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters.

“She was told by Prosecutor Deters not to show up, that the case is continued, and ‘we’ll call you,’ ” Hopkins’ attorney Robert Karl told the Cincinnati Enquirer. “I guess she got, for lack of a better word, a talking-to from Deters, and she’s not very happy about it. They basically patted her on the head and told her to get out.”

Deters has said that he’s unsure whether he’ll prosecute Jones in part because he wants to see whether the NFL disciplines Jones first. That’s an odd stance for a prosecutor to take: If Jones broke the law, he should be prosecuted. If Jones didn’t break the law, he shouldn’t. For a prosecutor to follow the lead of the NFL — which has often been accused of having arbitrary standards for disciplining players — doesn’t make a lot of sense.

And at the very least, the woman who says Jones spat on her while she was doing her job at the jail should hear directly from the prosecutor about whether or not the issue will end up in court. That’s what her lawyer says has been denied her.