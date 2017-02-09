Packers shareholders can buy more worthless stuff

From time to time, the Packers sell shares of stock to the general public. And while they technically represent a sliver of ownership of the franchise, even though “[s]tock in the Packers does not constitute ‘stock’ in the common sense of the term.”
Still, plenty of fans will buy what essentially is a glorified piece of memorabilia. Apparently, they’ll even buy even more meaningless pieces of glorified memorabilia commemorating their original piece of glorified memorabilia.
The Packers have made available to current shareholders a “collectible document” that is, essentially, a photograph with an inscription that confirms their separate ownership of a share of non-stock stock.
“In previous years, the Packers have received numerous requests from Shareholders for a duplicate copy of a single stock certificate to be printed in order to showcase their ownership in multiple locations,” the team explains. “Because single shares are prohibited from being duplicated, this document allows Shareholders a way to display their ownership status in more than one place, whether in their home, office or elsewhere.”
The team emphasizes that the $39.95 item (plus shipping and handling) is a “collector’s item” that is “not part of a new stock offering,” and that “[i]t has no value and does not double as a stock certificate.” It’s also available only to current owners of non-stock stock.
Look, people can spend money however they want. Those who have chosen to buy a share of stock that isn’t really a share of stock can buy a piece of paper that also isn’t a share of stock commemorating the fact that they own a share of stock that isn’t really a share of stock.
Meanwhile, it’s amazing that other teams still haven’t come up with a way to sell fans a similar piece of paper that seems to have meaning but actually doesn’t. For plenty of franchises, such money-for-nothing tactics might be the only way to pay for new or renovated stadiums, now that public funds have in most locations dried up.
Vegas seems to be offering plenty of $$$$$$$$$.
We will all fall for the “collector’s item” and later claim it is really stock worth something. And not just another donation.
Aaron Rodgers, owned and pwned.
A great gift for the gullible.
Big PACK guy here. I think it’s shameful the way this organization has been swindling my fellow PACK fans! yuck city, no thanks. As your guy Donny T says, “Cancel order!”. That said, go pack. Time too draft a QB of the future. Go pack go.
Money for nothing and chicks for free.
$40+ only for those that have already been duped. Talk about going to the well again.
Packers are geniuses for selling paper with a large mark-up.
only fanbase in the NFL that something this stupid would work on.
I mean, I’d rather invest in a team that’s consistently good rather than a team that’s known for heartbreak like Minnesota.
So, let me get this straight. Cheesers who own a worthless piece of paper can now buy an ‘official’ copy of a worthless piece of paper for $40?
And they call Vikings fans delusional.
Hahaha, only the ignorant and foolish fans will buy this toilet paper, otherwise known as turd nation!
Show us on the doll where the Packers fan touched you, Florio.
The amount of vitriol you spew at Green Bay for letting its fans support the club is astonishing, and the consistency with which you do it is remarkable.
Why are you so patently against not having a billionaire owner?
hate hate hate. you’ve hammered your agenda on us about how much this disgusts you. we get it.
every team has its bandwagoners. but if every team also had a core of their fanbase that was unconditionally willing to throw money at their team… then maybe teams wouldn’t be looking to move to the trendiest cities everytime their lease is up.
shareholders saved the packers more than once. i get the feeling youd’ve prefered they had went under years ago.
This thread is going to be epic!
Those who have chosen to buy a share of stock that isn’t really a share of stock can buy a piece of paper that also isn’t a share of stock commemorating the fact that they own a share of stock that isn’t really a share of stock.
^ This deserves a Pulitzer prize for writing.
Plenty of teams/stadiums “offer” the rights to sit in a seat for 10 NFL games each season. PSL’s are an “invisible ownership” right in addition to already exorbitant season ticket prices. These PSL’s are meaningless for anything other than NFL games… somebody else is YOUR seat for soccer games, tractor pulls, rock concerts and any other event held in that stadium. Team/fan “bonding” occurs most in Green Bay as EVERY other teams’ owner can move the team to a place willing to build them a new stadium.
You sure do remain upset about this model. No one is forcing anyone to purchase anything. No one is threatening to move the team unless they ante up. No one is forcing a tax on the populace. Some folks buy jerseys, which I think look stupid on grown men for the most part. Some buy other garbage. If people buy this that’s their decision and no harm is done.
“I mean, I’d rather invest in a team that’s consistently good rather than a team that’s known for heartbreak like Minnesota”
-You are not investing. You are donating. Big difference.
Don’t want one, don’t buy one. It’s called free will. This is typical liberal thought that dominates insecure people and dictates that this move is unfair to the people. I might pick up a bakers dozen just cuz.
but if every team also had a core of their fanbase that was unconditionally willing to throw money at their team… then maybe teams wouldn’t be looking to move to the trendiest cities everytime their lease is up.
All of the teams have these fans. They’re called Season Ticket Holders.
Stop spewing crap out of your keyboard. The Packers came up with a way for the fans of the team to pay for things like stadium renovation and other team needs. This avoids having to go to the government and have everyone be taxed for it.
Similar fundraising very much should be used by other teams. Say if they chip in a certain amount in donations to help build a new stadium, they get free entry to fan events, hall-of-fame, a few games a year, etc. There is absolutely no reason other teams should not follow this method.
“The amount of vitriol you spew at Green Bay for letting its fans support the club is astonishing, and the consistency with which you do it is remarkable.”
-Green Bay ‘letting’ it’s fans support the club. Any club will take a check. No favors here.
The only thing that guy in the picture owns is the piece of cheese on his head. If that.
anyone have a picture of this “NON STOCK STOCK “?
i have a printer it would cost me WAAAYYYYYY LESS
“Those who have been duped” Probably written buy some 400 pound dude with a tiny QB # on his chest, and doesn’t know what irony is.
We all recognize that PFT posted this story for the sole purpose of providing a forum for gratuitous cheap shots from the Viking fans. We look at it as the price to be paid for making the playoffs eight years in a row while the Vikings have won exactly one playoff game in the last decade.
So yes, it is a “glorified piece of memorabilia”, nothing more, nothing less. Still, plenty of Packer fans want this on the wall in their “man cave” and the American capitalistic economy works best when supply meets demand.
I went to order the Viking’s memorabilia Lombardi trophy and got the old Code 404, broken link. And it doesn’t appear to be fixed any time soon.
You should have just titled this article “Minnesota trolls, look here”.
And the reason more teams don’t do this is because we are the only team that is publicly held. Kind of hard to sell “fake stock” in a non public company.
Money for nothing and no chicks to be found in Green Bay.
Ariani, which would you prefer, the OPTION to buy a $40 piece of paper or being forced to fund your team through tax hikes. Unless you prefer the later (and who the heck would) why don’t you can it.
“Because single shares are prohibited from being duplicated, this document allows Shareholders a way to display their ownership status in more than one place, whether in their home, office or elsewhere.”
Why don’t they just make a copy themselves? I make copies of these things all the time and sell them on eBay to Packer fans. The copies look just like the real thing.
Best PFT article EVER!
Florio why the hatred for the Packer Organization? They emphasize that it is a collectible. How is it any different than selling a jersey ? When people buy a jersey do they actually think it is the same jersey that a player wears ? Do you post these opinions because you know it will get responses from the simple minded, jeffrey, numba, ariani and others?
They should have sold it with a piece of cheese for twice the amount.
So, the Packers market something to a portion of their fan base that has shown they are willing to spend their money to directly support their team and it’s derided. But other teams get unwilling taxpayers to open a vein for out of town carpetbagger owners that a New Jersey Superior Court Judge blasted for racketeering in his finding that they acted with “bad faith and evil motive” in defrauding business partners and that’s just good business? Got it.
A Pats Fan