Panthers team president Danny Morrison steps down

Posted by Josh Alper on February 9, 2017, 4:03 PM EST
BALTIMORE, MD - SEPTEMBER 28: A Carolina Panthers helmet sits on the turf before the start of the Panthers and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on September 28, 2014 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The Panthers will have a new look near the top of their organization in 2017.

Team president Danny Morrison announced on Thursday that he is resigning from the job. Morrison took over the post in 2009 and owner Jerry Richardson thanked Morrison for his contributions, which the team said included “an integral role in the stadium renovations” during his time with the club.

“I have enjoyed my time with the Panthers and want to thank Mr. Richardson and everyone involved with the organization,” Morrison said in a statement. “This is something I have been thinking about for a while and the timing is right with the start of the business year. We have made great progress in a number of areas, but there are other endeavors, particularly on the college level, that interest me as a final chapter in my career.”

The Panthers did not name a replacement and will presumably begin the search for one now that Morrison has stepped down.

