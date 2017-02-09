Passed over for G.M. job, Louis Riddick changes his tune on the 49ers

Last month, ESPN analyst Louis Riddick was a candidate to become the General Manager of the 49ers. At the time, Riddick labeled San Francisco the best place for a new coach of any of the six teams that had a head-coaching vacancy.
“I think the most appealing job is the one where you’re going to be able to go in and start fresh with a G.M. and a head coach,” Riddick said. “I like the situation that is coming to bear here in San Francisco. I like what Jed York is trying to do.”
The 49ers later passed over Riddick for the G.M. job and hired John Lynch, with Kyle Shanahan as head coach. And now Riddick doesn’t see that 49ers job as quite so appealing.
Today on ESPN, Riddick ranked the six teams that hired new head coaches in order of how good a situation they have, and the 49ers ranked sixth out of the six.
So what changed between then, when Riddick saw the 49ers as the best job, and now, when he sees it as the worst job?
One possible answer is that Riddick is upset that the 49ers didn’t hire him and is expressing sour grapes. That wouldn’t reflect well on him, or on ESPN for allowing an analyst to use his role on ESPN to settle a score.
Another possible answer is that Riddick learned things about the 49ers while he was interviewing that led him to believe the franchise is deeply dysfunctional, that York is an incompetent owner who meddles in football decisions, and that the front office is broken too badly for Lynch to fix. But if Riddick learned those things, shouldn’t he say so on ESPN? That is, after all, his job: To give ESPN viewers the benefit of his knowledge as an analyst.
If Riddick can’t say what he really thinks because his conversations with the 49ers were confidential, or if he can’t analyze them objectively because he’s bitter they didn’t hire him, that raises the question of why he’s opining on the 49ers at all.
…or Riddick was originally pumping up the 49ers opening in hopes of getting hired as GM. Now he can just tell the truth.
Taking graciousness lessons from Mr. Trump?
The ethics bar isn’t high at ESPN these days. So consider that.
He’s butt-hurt he didn’t get the job. woooo is me …….
Funny Louie Louie didn’t get another interview for GM by any other team..yes we might be dysfunctional true enough but what does that say about him…so in other words he either lied about the things he said about our organization or he’s lying now..either way still makes him a liar correct?
ESPN and the White House are ethically challenged.
Someone’s salty…
Or, he COULD have said:
“I left the 9ers out of my ranking. Many of you may or may not know I interviewed for that job. Hey man, I’m drawn to work right in the thick of things. So, obviously I was intrigued by something there. But, I’m here….and will defer to my teammates here to give an opinion on San Francisco.”
Why anyone would want to work for York the Dork is beyond me.
a1b24312 says:
Feb 9, 2017 2:51 PM
The ethics bar isn’t high at ESPN these days. So consider that.
——————————————————————-
Not sure anyone has ever seen the word ethics and ESPN used in the same sentence, at least not within the last 20 years.
It’s bspn, who cares?
Lol. He is mad that another analyst took the job.
I think the former is more likely than the latter.
If you think a former player can be your GM, well, he may have been a better choice than Lynch if you ask me….
ESPN the worldwide leader in rumors , innuendo and outright lies .
Points for using the phrase “sour grapes” correctly.
Typical liberal mindset. Cry and pout when things don’t go your way.
Is it September yet?
Hiring Lynch as a GM could have also changed his opinion.