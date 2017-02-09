Patriots have 15 pending free agents

Posted by Mike Florio on February 9, 2017, 10:35 AM EST

As the Patriots commence their quest for a sixth Super Bowl, they’ll likely be replacing more than six members of their 2016 final roster.

Via multiple reports, the Patriots have looming 15 free agents. And by “looming” I mean “four weeks from today.”

Yes, in just 28 days the offseason market opens, with the Patriots facing the potential loss of 13 unrestricted free agents and two restricted free agents.

The unrestricted free agents are tight ends Martellus Bennett and Greg Scruggs, running backs LeGarrette Blount and Brandon Bolden, fullback James Develin, receiver Michael Floyd, linebackers Dont’a Hightower and Barkevious Mingo, cornerback Logan Ryan, safety Duron Harmon, and defensive linemen Alan Branch, Chris Long, and Jabaal Sheard.

Cornerback Malcolm Butler and tackle Cameron Fleming are restricted free agents.

The Patriots may use either one franchise tag or one transition tag to keep an unrestricted free agent in place. Hightower is believed to be the most likely to be tagged, absent a long-term deal.

Regardless of how it turns out, Bill Belichick once again will prove that he’s not only the best coach in NFL history but also the best General Manager (albeit de facto) to ever put a team together — given that he consistently finds a way to manage the roster while accounting for the salary cap and dealing with the reality that other teams will try to poach players from successful teams.