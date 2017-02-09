Rams ticket prices unchanged for 2017

Posted by Josh Alper on February 9, 2017, 7:12 AM EST

After losing 11 of their last 12 games in 2016, the Rams changed coaches in hope that changes on the sideline makes their second year in Los Angeles look different on the field.

At least one thing will remain unchanged, however. The team announced in a letter to their season ticket holders, via Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.com, that their ticket prices will be the same as they were as their first season back in L.A.

While their 4-12 record alone might be enough to ensure that the Rams kept prices in line, the arrival of the Chargers in Los Angeles gave the Rams another reason to think twice about adding anything to the cost of attending their games. A market that was jazzed enough about their arrival to snap up tickets the day they went on sale has become more crowded and they have to look ahead to selling out their new stadium down the road with the Chargers pitching seats at the same building.

On that front, those who renew their Rams tickets will be offered priority when it comes to choosing seats in Inglewood when it opens in 2019 with what the Rams hope will be a better team representing the franchise.