Report: Bruce Allen won’t let Scot McCloughan talk to media

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 9, 2017, 7:04 PM EST

Not everyone is seeing eye to eye in Washington, and we’re not just talking about the Democrats and the Republicans.

General Manager Scot McCloughan has team President Bruce Allen breathing down his neck, the Washington Post reports. That includes Allen not allowing McCloughan to talk to reporters either at the Senior Bowl or at the Scouting Combine, where most general managers do talk to the media.

That report comes as part of a longer story that describes the team as “uneasy,” “nervous” and “desperate” after missing the playoffs last season. The story suggests that there’s discord on a coaching staff that has lost both coordinators this offseason, that there’s disagreement about how valuable quarterback Kirk Cousins is, and that McCloughan, Allen and coach Jay Gruden could all be fired after the 2017 season if the team doesn’t improve.

Reporters would surely like to ask McCloughan about all of that. Apparently they won’t get the chance.