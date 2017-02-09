 Skip to content

Report: CFL team works out Johnny Manziel

Posted by Mike Florio on February 9, 2017, 2:12 PM EST
SEATTLE, WA - DECEMBER 20: Quarterback Johnny Manziel #2 tosses a football during warmups before a football game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on December 20, 2015 in Seattle, Washington. The Seahawks won the game 30-13. (Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images) Getty Images

Quarterback Johnny Manziel wants to get back to the NFL. He apparently realizes that, before he can get there, he’ll need to show that he can thrive in a lesser league.

And so he reportedly has worked out with the CFL’s Saskatchewan Roughriders, according to the Hamilton Spectator. The workout, if it happened, violates CFL rules, because the Hamilton Tiger-Cats hold Manziel’s exclusive negotiating rights. (The Roughriders denied that a workout occurred.)

“The rules regarding the [negotiating list] are outlined in our by-laws,” a league official said, per the report. “A team has exclusive rights to a player on their [negotiating list]. Therefore that player could not be contacted by, worked out by, or negotiate with another club unless consent is given.”

Coincidentally, Browns left tackle Joe Thomas suggested in a Thursday appearance on PFT Live that his former teammate may have to go to the Arena Football League or the CFL in order to get back to the NFL.

“Well, it’s going to be a tough road for him,” Thomas said. “He’s made his job tough on himself I think with all the antics over the years and the number of opportunities that the Browns have given him and other teams have given him, and he’s squandered each one of them. So I think at this point teams are going to say, ‘Hey, prove to me that you can be on the straight and narrow somewhere else before I give you a chance with my team.’ So I think that’s kind of where he is. He needs to prove himself in the Arena League or in the CFL, not necessarily that he has the talent but that he can keep his nose clean and that he can show up for work consistently for maybe a full season.”

That’s apparently what Manziel plans to do. Even if his initial foray to CFL may have been as clunky as most of his time in the NFL.

23 Responses to “Report: CFL team works out Johnny Manziel”
  1. MichaelEdits says: Feb 9, 2017 2:14 PM

    Perfect. He can join Bob and Doug McKenzie for a few games of Beer Hunter.

  2. patsfan2112 says: Feb 9, 2017 2:16 PM

    As a Patriots fan in Saskatchewan, this amuses me.

  3. streetyson says: Feb 9, 2017 2:20 PM

    Little did he realize until he got there that when they said they wanted someone with a strong cannon arm they meant for launching t-shirts.

  4. billswillnevermove says: Feb 9, 2017 2:24 PM

    Perfect!!! Now Joe can finally see the type of football he deserves. Just suck baby!!!

  5. bassplucker says: Feb 9, 2017 2:28 PM

    He should have been there to begin with.

  6. completefan says: Feb 9, 2017 2:30 PM

    Now of course, Johnny Football was likely not sober enough to realize he wasn’t working out for the TiCats.

  7. firstdownbrowns says: Feb 9, 2017 2:30 PM

    he will sell tickets . can he play anybody guess. im sure the CFL will find a way for him to get on a team.

  8. completefan says: Feb 9, 2017 2:31 PM

    BTW the CFL is not a lesser league.

  9. metalman5150 says: Feb 9, 2017 2:31 PM

    this is the one move that i can not praise the CFL for.

    i do like the cfl, three downs instead of four. all penalties can be challenged and reviewed. OH and the broadcasts of the cfl games have remarkably less advertising commercials breaking up the peed of the game.

  10. tylawspick6 says: Feb 9, 2017 2:40 PM

    This is where Tebow should have gone.

    What a moron.

  11. waynefontesismyfather says: Feb 9, 2017 2:42 PM

    Oh, joy. Another story about Manziel. Any chance of doubling down today and getting a Tebow story too? Thanks.

  12. mybrunoblog says: Feb 9, 2017 2:42 PM

    Nothing can happen for this young man until he gets clean. End of story.

  13. arctantheta says: Feb 9, 2017 2:44 PM

    For those of who who don’t know, Sask. is flat, boring and freezing, while Hamilton is an ersatz combo of Detroit and Pittsburgh. Good luck not getting messed up in either of those places…

  14. dynastyfootballforme says: Feb 9, 2017 2:44 PM

    In all seriousness, a Roughrider Manziel jersey would sell like crazy amongst young males.

    -Saskatchewan resident

  15. hillarystandswhenshepees says: Feb 9, 2017 2:51 PM

    Saskatchewan? I love Regina.

  16. mezanine10 says: Feb 9, 2017 2:53 PM

    Manziel plays football like he plays Madden where you can run around in the backfield for 8 seconds and throw a TD pass.

  17. livelikeurdying says: Feb 9, 2017 2:57 PM

    Crickets………

  18. jimmysee says: Feb 9, 2017 3:00 PM

    “Forget it Jake. It’s Chinatown.”

    “Forget it Jake. It’s the CFL.”

    Too many similarities to ignore.

  19. iowahbr says: Feb 9, 2017 3:04 PM

    Johnny

    Shut your yap, play your game, and see what happens. the checking account is at zero right now.

  20. Carr4Mack52 says: Feb 9, 2017 3:13 PM

    Big John Football is back!

  21. harshedmellow says: Feb 9, 2017 3:14 PM

    Well…. it’d be easy to be snarky here, but instead I’ll say I hope this young man does the work to get clean and then maximizes his talents on the football field.

  22. redlikethepig says: Feb 9, 2017 3:14 PM

    An easy transition from Kentucky Bourbon to Canadian Club.

  23. babygaga19 says: Feb 9, 2017 3:15 PM

    Johnny Football Dreamer.

