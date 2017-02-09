Report: Jets won’t be suitors for Jay Cutler

The Jets need a quarterback and their newly hired quarterbacks coach has ties with a veteran who is expected to be on the market this offseason.
Quarterbacks coach Jeremy Bates spent three seasons working with Jay Cutler in Denver, including Cutler’s only Pro Bowl season in 2008, and one season working with him in Chicago. Wide receiver Brandon Marshall was on those teams and is now on the Jets, so it didn’t take a whole lot of dot-connecting to think the Jets might be suitors for Cutler once his expected departure from Chicago takes place.
Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports that’s not expected to be the direction the Jets take in their search for a starting quarterback. He places Tyrod Taylor, should he become available, and Mike Glennon higher on the team’s list of targets.
On top of working with a veteran that the team might bring in, Bates will also be charged with overseeing the progress of Bryce Petty, Christian Hackenberg and another young quarterback should the Jets acquire one. In a perfect world, one of them would wind up as the team’s long-term answer but perfect and Jets quarterbacks aren’t usually found in the same thought.
And… when the folks who know him BEST… aren’t interested… it speak volumes.
Jay started for many seasons with mediocre coaching who don’t want change… but is a back up QB who’s flashes of momentary brilliance are followed by a long run of brains falling out on the field and on the bench.
Great pic of his general demeanor also.
Jay will smoke to that.
Good for the Jets, any team that sings this guy loves to lose.
Seems hard to believe that Cutler earns a lot more than most QBs in the league, including Tom Brady and Matt Ryan.
Brandon Marshall and Cutler are on the outs. Marshall isn’t the reason Cutler would come to the Jets (as many have proposed), he’s the reason Cutler wouldn’t.
So the Jets are tanking for a high draft pick. NICE! It worked out so well for the Colts.
I believe it when it happens. Jets would be fools not to go after Jay Cutler. He’s the best option avaliable whether its free agency or in the draft. But leave it to the jets to mess this up. Jets wouldn’t know decent QB play if it kick them in the rear.
They will wait to cut him until after Garoppolo is in place. I am a big Jimmy G fan and would like to see him go home. It would be a great story.
Cutler has the skills and talent. Somewhere there is a coach that can give him the push he needs to use them regularly. He could be top 10.
Wait, have the Bears released Cutler? Isn’t he still under contract?
Yes! If this is true…then the Jets just already won the off-season !
