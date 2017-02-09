Report: Jets won’t be suitors for Jay Cutler

Posted by Josh Alper on February 9, 2017, 10:58 AM EST

The Jets need a quarterback and their newly hired quarterbacks coach has ties with a veteran who is expected to be on the market this offseason.

Quarterbacks coach Jeremy Bates spent three seasons working with Jay Cutler in Denver, including Cutler’s only Pro Bowl season in 2008, and one season working with him in Chicago. Wide receiver Brandon Marshall was on those teams and is now on the Jets, so it didn’t take a whole lot of dot-connecting to think the Jets might be suitors for Cutler once his expected departure from Chicago takes place.

Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports that’s not expected to be the direction the Jets take in their search for a starting quarterback. He places Tyrod Taylor, should he become available, and Mike Glennon higher on the team’s list of targets.

On top of working with a veteran that the team might bring in, Bates will also be charged with overseeing the progress of Bryce Petty, Christian Hackenberg and another young quarterback should the Jets acquire one. In a perfect world, one of them would wind up as the team’s long-term answer but perfect and Jets quarterbacks aren’t usually found in the same thought.