Report: Tom Brady’s jersey may be on equipment truck

How convenient.
Tom Brady’s Super Bowl LI jersey, which someone removed from Brady’s bag after the game, possibly will be found inside an 18-wheel tractor-trailer that is hauling equipment from Houston back to Boston.
The information comes from TMZ, which explains that unspecified law-enforcement officials are “hopeful” than the jersey was placed on the equipment truck. Per the report, the truck wasn’t “thoroughly searched” before it began it trip back to Massachusetts.
In other words, whoever stole the jersey now has a way to return it without repercussion. The jersey merely needs to be taken to the truck and placed inside it, which should be slightly less difficult than reeling in a marble rye.
Even if the jersey turns up in the equipment truck (and even if it’s the real jersey and not a Michael Strahan-style copy), the notion that someone deliberately reached into the bag of Tom Brady, removed the jersey, placed it on the equipment truck, and never bothered to tell Brady is ludicrous. Which suggests that, in lieu of actually finding the jersey, the NFL and law enforcement have come up with a way to allow the jersey to be discreetly returned.
Or at least for a replica to be placed in the truck.
