“Right now” Chiefs see Jamaal Charles staying on team in 2017

Posted by Josh Alper on February 9, 2017, 2:05 PM EST

Running back Jamaal Charles has only played in eight games over the last two years because of knee injuries, but he’s made it clear that he wants to continue his playing career in 2017.

Will it be with the Chiefs? Charles has never played for another club, but the Chiefs have shown other backs can do well in their offense and the team can save just over $6 million under the cap by letting him go. That’s a nice chunk of change, but General Manager John Dorsey said Thursday that he sees Charles as part of the team moving forward.

“He’s working like the dickens to get himself ready for ’17,” Dorsey said, via Terez Paylor of the Kansas City Star. “We’ll see what happens in March, but right now I see him as a Chief.”

The “right now” part could change if Charles is unwilling to address his contract, although that would be an odd position to take since he’s unlikely to get anything close to $6 million for next season with another team. Sticking with the Chiefs would mean playing a familiar role in a familar offense, which likely offers the best chance for success and, should he remain healthy, another contract in 2018.