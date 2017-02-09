Saints will hold training camp at their practice facility

Posted by Josh Alper on February 9, 2017, 5:06 PM EST

The Texans confirmed on Thursday that they will be holding training camp at The Greenbrier, which means the Saints won’t be returning to West Virginia for a fourth straight summer.

The Saints announced their plans later in the day and they won’t be going anywhere at all for this year’s training camp. They’ll hold it at their training facility in Metairie, Louisiana.

“Our entire organization is excited to be returning to hold training camp at our facility in Metairie in 2017,” said Saints Owner Tom Benson. “This will be a great opportunity for our passionate fans from throughout the Gulf South to be able to experience the fun, excitement and interaction of Saints training camp as our team prepares for what we expect to be a very exciting season.”

The Saints held camp in Metairie from 2003-05 and from 2009-13 with a three-year stay at Millsaps College accounting for their last decision to head away from home.