Seahawks sign former Vikings kicker Blair Walsh

Posted by Darin Gantt on February 9, 2017, 4:38 PM EST
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - JANUARY 10: Blair Walsh #3 of the Minnesota Vikings misses a 27-yard field goal in the fourth quarter against the Seattle Seahawks during the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at TCFBank Stadium on January 10, 2016 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Seattle Seahawks defeat the Minnesota Vikings with a score of 10 to 9. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) Getty Images

Blair Walsh once did the Seahawks a favor, so they paid him back Thursday.

The Seahawks announced they have signed the former Vikings kicker, which is at least a move of basic human decency.

Walsh’s miss against the Seahawks in the 2015 playoffs (a 10-9 Seattle win) triggered a slide that ended when the Vikings released him in November.

Of course, the four missed extra points and four missed field goals last year had a part in it, but it’s easy to draw the line between that missed chip shot and this year’s struggles. He had previously been a good kicker, earning All Pro honors, so it’s worth seeing if the change of address helps.

Seahawks kicker Steven Hauschka is set to become an unrestricted free agent, and Walsh gives them a backup plan with some degree of experience.

3 Responses to “Seahawks sign former Vikings kicker Blair Walsh”
  1. ihnen0840 says: Feb 9, 2017 4:42 PM

    He seems like a nice enough kid. I hope he plays more consistently in Seattle than he did for my Vikes. Good luck Blair.

  2. waynefontesismyfather says: Feb 9, 2017 4:43 PM

    The signed him to do what? Sell concessions? I’ve got a live leg better than Walsh.

  3. lightninhopkins says: Feb 9, 2017 4:50 PM

    Hopefully he can get his confidence back. He was never the same for the Vikings after he missed the kick against Seattle.

