 Skip to content

Steve Sarkisian: I’m an aggressive play caller

Posted by Josh Alper on February 9, 2017, 3:01 PM EST
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 09: Offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks on during the second half of the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship Game against the Clemson Tigers at Raymond James Stadium on January 9, 2017 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Getty Images

Just about everyone in the world thought the Falcons got a bit too aggressive with their play calls when they got into field goal range in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LI with an eight-point lead.

The guy who was calling the plays is now the head coach of the 49ers, but Kyle Shanahan’s replacement might not have done things too differently from his predecessor. Steve Sarkisian held a conference call on Thursday and described himself as the sort of guy who might dial up a pair of passing plays like Shanahan did.

“I’m an aggressive by nature play caller and that’s something Dan believes in,” Sarkisian said.

Sarkisian doesn’t figure to veer too far away from Shanahan’s scheme in general, something that likely helped make him the choice for the job as the Falcons have no interest in taking a step back offensively after the unit led the way to an NFC title.

Permalink 2 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Atlanta Falcons, Home, Rumor Mill
2 Responses to “Steve Sarkisian: I’m an aggressive play caller”
  1. redlikethepig says: Feb 9, 2017 3:09 PM

    He went on to say that he’s learned nothing from his mistakes, and will keep on repeating them.

  2. dasheisenberg says: Feb 9, 2017 3:14 PM

    Aggressive Playcaller..
    Gimme a double Patron and a Dos Equis..NOW!

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!