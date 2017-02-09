Steve Sarkisian: I’m an aggressive play caller

Posted by Josh Alper on February 9, 2017, 3:01 PM EST

Just about everyone in the world thought the Falcons got a bit too aggressive with their play calls when they got into field goal range in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LI with an eight-point lead.

The guy who was calling the plays is now the head coach of the 49ers, but Kyle Shanahan’s replacement might not have done things too differently from his predecessor. Steve Sarkisian held a conference call on Thursday and described himself as the sort of guy who might dial up a pair of passing plays like Shanahan did.

“I’m an aggressive by nature play caller and that’s something Dan believes in,” Sarkisian said.

Sarkisian doesn’t figure to veer too far away from Shanahan’s scheme in general, something that likely helped make him the choice for the job as the Falcons have no interest in taking a step back offensively after the unit led the way to an NFC title.