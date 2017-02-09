Texans announce West Virginia training camp

Posted by Mike Florio on February 9, 2017, 11:15 AM EST

The bad news for folks at The Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia is that the Saints won’t be back for a fourth year of training camp. The good news is that the Texans will be.

Houston’s NFL franchise has announced that it will hold 2017 training camp at The Greenbrier, the first time in franchise history that the team will conduct preseason practices away from the training facility adjacent to NRG Stadium.

“We are thrilled with the opportunity to hold training camp at the Greenbrier,” executive V.P. of football operations and General Manager Rick Smith said in a statement. “It’s a wonderful place and the facilities and climate combine for an ideal environment as our team trains, bonds, and prepares for the 2017 season.”

The Greenbrier built a state-of-the-art football training facility in 2014, and the Saints trained there for three seasons. In 2015, the Cardinals spent a week at The Greenbrier between games at Detroit and Pittsburgh. (Some of the players thought the place was haunted. Which perhaps means that they didn’t leave the peyote in Arizona.)

When I told defensive end J.J. Watt last week that word of a West Virginia training camp had been making the rounds, he asked whether the morning temperatures will be 108 degrees. It should be roughly half that. For a team that plays indoors, it makes plenty of sense to practice out of the heat and humidity of Houston.