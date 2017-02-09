Thursday morning one-liners

Posted by Darin Gantt on February 9, 2017, 7:54 AM EST

Some think Bills QB Tyrod Taylor would be the top passer available this offseason.

The Dolphins have already been linked to a local draft prospect.

The Patriots have been defying the odds for years.

Former Jets RB Mike Adamle revealed he’s been diagnosed with dementia.

The Ravens are hoping Breshad Perriman can grow into a No. 1 WR.

The Bengals could use more pressure from the edges of their defense.

The Browns have to carefully gauge the cost of the QB market.

The offseason gives Steelers fans time to wonder about uniforms.

The Texans seem to be lobbying for stadium upgrades.

The Colts WRs and TEs are a boom or bust proposition.

The Jaguars might be tempted to use the fourth pick on some RB help.

Titans QB Marcus Mariota is working the banquet circuit.

The Broncos may have more Hall of Famers on the way.

The Chiefs could use some ILB help this offseason.

One former Chargers employee is staying in San Diego and running for public office.

The Raiders are looking to improve their defense at each level.

One mock draft has the Cowboys drafting a guy with character concerns, that never happens.

The Giants have a reasonable case to make as contenders next year.

Eagles DE Brandon Graham’s season was underrated.

Is it time for Washington to start looking for QB depth?

This is an important time for the Bears staff to assess what’s on hand.

Lions WR Anquan Boldin is in no hurry to decide on his future.

The Packers have cap space, now they have to use it.

The Vikings are hoping to host the best Super Bowl ever.

Falcons coach Dan Quinn isn’t afraid to shuffle the deck.

The Panthers welcomed back Ben Jacobs with arms wide open.

The Saints are working to help victims of recent tornadoes there.

The Buccaneers have a few guys coming up who have chances to make the Hall of Fame.

Former Cardinals WR Michael Floyd fired back at fans on social media, declaring himself a champion.

A look at the Rams’ offseason to-do list.

New 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan is pleading for patience already.

Taking a look at the Seahawks’ WR position.