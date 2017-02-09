Washington makes another defensive staff addition

Posted by Zac Jackson on February 9, 2017, 8:47 PM EST

Washington has made another addition to its coaching staff with the hiring of James Rowe as assistant defensive back coach.

Rowe worked last season as defensive coordinator at Valdosta State and in 2015 was on the staff at the University of Florida. He’ll work under Torian Gray, who was officially announced this week as the new defensive backs coach.

The defensive staff has undergone major changes since the end of the 2016 season, when then-defensive coordinator Joe Barry and two assistants were fired. Greg Manusky is the new defensive coordinator after spending last season as the outside linebackers coach.