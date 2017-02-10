 Skip to content

2014 assault keeps Damor’ea Stringfellow from Scouting Combine

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 10, 2017, 2:12 PM EST
OXFORD, MS - OCTOBER 29: Wide receiver Damore'ea Stringfellow #3 of the Mississippi Rebels stiff arms defensive back Tray Matthews #28 of the Auburn Tigers as he carries the balls during the first half of an NCAA college football game on October 29, 2016 in Oxford, Mississippi. (Photo by Butch Dill/Getty Images) Getty Images

Add the name of wide receiver Damore’ea Stringfellow to the list of players who aren’t welcome at this year’s Scouting Combine because of past misdeeds.

The NFL implemented a new policy this year saying that players who have been convicted of violence or use of a weapon, domestic violence or sexual offenses may not attend the Combine. Stringfellow pleaded guilty to two counts of fourth-degree assault in 2014, and that’s going to keep him from the Combine, according to Albert Breer of TheMMQB.com.

At the time, Stringfellow played for Washington. He then transferred to Ole Miss and played two seasons there. Last year he caught 46 passes for 716 yards.

Joining Stringfellow on the list of players barred from the Combine are former Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon, who was caught on tape punching a woman, and former Baylor receiver Ishmael Zamora, who was caught on tape beating a dog with a belt.

17 Responses to “2014 assault keeps Damor’ea Stringfellow from Scouting Combine”
  1. drunkraider says: Feb 10, 2017 2:16 PM

    scum bags like these should be banned from being able to play a game for millions of dollars.

  2. 12brichandfamous says: Feb 10, 2017 2:17 PM

    Good. Bad actions have consequences. I think the public is sick and tired of seeing wrongdoers hit the jackpot because they won the genetic lottery and can run fast.

  3. bobthebillsfan says: Feb 10, 2017 2:18 PM

    How is his first name pronounced? Can someone spell it out phonetically for me?

  4. puckskin says: Feb 10, 2017 2:18 PM

    Dynamite name

  5. bills72284 says: Feb 10, 2017 2:19 PM

    Excellent Policy one thing the NFL does right

    Ishmael Zamora beating a dog with a belt is absolutely disgusting and I hope he never plays in the NFL

  6. amaf21 says: Feb 10, 2017 2:23 PM

    their criminal records should keep them out of the league as well.

  7. dusthtyrhothdes says: Feb 10, 2017 2:26 PM

    Dez Bryant and Pacman Jones think this is a great idea

  8. tformation says: Feb 10, 2017 2:28 PM

    Good.

  9. uncommon1 says: Feb 10, 2017 2:29 PM

    Damore’ea Stringfellow? Is this another Key n Peele bit?

  10. granadafan says: Feb 10, 2017 2:30 PM

    Good. They aren’t barred from entering the NFL and earning a living, but their draft status will be severely hampered. They get a second chance, but won’t be rewarded. I like this policy.

  11. slomojoe1 says: Feb 10, 2017 2:40 PM

    So, engaging in sexual assault keeps you from the NFL Combine, but not the White House. What a country!

  12. suncawy says: Feb 10, 2017 2:43 PM

    It’s a good policy since it will make college prospects think twice about their actions if they have any aspirations to making it to the NFL.

  13. DrSteveBrule says: Feb 10, 2017 2:45 PM

    Great policy. He was recruited by and played for Steve Sarkisian at the University of Washington. Maybe the Falcons will take a chance on him in the later rounds.

  14. factschecker says: Feb 10, 2017 2:46 PM

    LOL! Under today’s rules Peyton Manning would not be invited to the NFL Combine.

    Then again settling out of court doesn’t seem to apply?

  15. celticsforever says: Feb 10, 2017 2:46 PM

    He heard that he might get drafted by the Browns so took extreme measures to ensure that wouldn’t happen.

  16. ctiggs says: Feb 10, 2017 2:50 PM

    this is weak………. people make mistakes and deserve to make a living……… bet you same people point to the south side of Chicago as well…… you cant have it both ways.

  17. harrisonhits2 says: Feb 10, 2017 2:52 PM

    This is a good thing. One of the reasons these kids commit crimes in the first place is they are so enabled throughout high school and college.

    They can still get a chance with the NFL but it won’t start out as a high draft pick making millions. They’ll be bottom round picks or undrafted FAs and have to earn the right to big money with both their play and behavior.

