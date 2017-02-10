2014 assault keeps Damor’ea Stringfellow from Scouting Combine

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 10, 2017, 2:12 PM EST

Add the name of wide receiver Damore’ea Stringfellow to the list of players who aren’t welcome at this year’s Scouting Combine because of past misdeeds.

The NFL implemented a new policy this year saying that players who have been convicted of violence or use of a weapon, domestic violence or sexual offenses may not attend the Combine. Stringfellow pleaded guilty to two counts of fourth-degree assault in 2014, and that’s going to keep him from the Combine, according to Albert Breer of TheMMQB.com.

At the time, Stringfellow played for Washington. He then transferred to Ole Miss and played two seasons there. Last year he caught 46 passes for 716 yards.

Joining Stringfellow on the list of players barred from the Combine are former Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon, who was caught on tape punching a woman, and former Baylor receiver Ishmael Zamora, who was caught on tape beating a dog with a belt.