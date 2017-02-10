49ers officially name six members of Kyle Shanahan’s staff

Posted by Zac Jackson on February 10, 2017, 5:33 PM EST

The 49ers on Friday officially announced six members of new head coach Kyle Shanahan’s first staff.

Jon Embree will be assistant head coach and tight ends coach. His departure from Tampa Bay to join Shanahan had been previously reported.

Three other offensive assistants were also officially named. Rich Scangarello will be quarterbacks coach, Bobby Turner will be the running backs coach and T.C. McCartney was named offensive assistant.

Ray Wright was named head strength and conditioning coach, and Nick Kray was named administrative assistant to the head coach. Wright previously held the same job in Washington and worked on the same staff as Shanahan in both Washington and Houston.

Embree has previous NFL coaching experience with the Bucs, Chiefs and Browns. He played three seasons an NFL tight end in the late 1980s.

Scangarello was an offensive quality control coach under Shanahan with the Falcons in 2015 and has otherwise recently coached in the college ranks. Turner also comes from the Falcons over the last two seasons and previously worked under Shanahan’s father, Mike, with the Broncos. He’s been coaching in the NFL since 1995.