Posted by Darin Gantt on February 10, 2017, 5:01 PM EST

The Bears have plenty of work to do this offseason, so they might as well start early.

Per the league’s transaction wire, the Bears have signed former Packers tight end Justin┬áPerillo.

He spent parts of the past three seasons with the Packers, including stints on the practice squad. The Bears signed him to their practice squad last November after the Packers released him.

The former undrafted rookie from Maine has 15 career receptions for 137 yards and a touchdown.