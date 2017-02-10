Before Super Bowl LI, teams won 99.8% of games they led by 25

If Falcons fans thought their 28-3 lead was safe in Super Bowl LI, it’s easy to see why: Leads that big have been safe 99.8 percent of the time in NFL history.
According to the Elias Sports Bureau, prior to Super Bowl LI teams leading by 25 or more points at any time in any NFL game were 2,545-4-2 in the regular season and 102-2 in the postseason. Add it up and only six times in 2,655 games, or 0.2 percent of the time, has a team come back from a 25-point deficit to win a game.
In other words, only about once out of every 450 games in which a team takes a 25-point lead does that team end up losing.
The Patriots, however, weren’t concerned about that. Down 25, they scored 31 unanswered points to win 34-28.
Amen, and I am not tired of you talking about that win, yet.
,2% chance is still a chance. It’s not over until it’s over.
Even more improbable than 6 in 2655, because those games include a mix of unbalanced quality opposition, variable refs, and random changes in weather etc. This was against a conference champion indoors with supposedly the best zebras. The only comparison is in past SB and Championship games = zero chance, never before. The greatest comeback of all time.
Falcon fans, we feel your pain – Pats lost a perfect season to a single ridiculously lucky helmet catch after Eli just chucked it up as he was hit. You are the best NFC team and only the GOAT HC and QB could have bested you, in OT.
The problem with historical win probability is that the team that was behind by 25 in those games was probably really bad about 90% of the time or more. It’s not a valid percentage. That’s why the playoff percentage is 8 times better than the overall average. The teams are at least not good enough to make the playoffs..
The Patriots percentage would be even higher because historically they tend to come back in these kind of games, despite being in them rarely. They’ve only been successfully blown out about 5 times in the Brady era and those losses usually come early in the season.
Giving Tom Brady a opportunity with a 0.2 chance of success, is just asking for a loss.
The falcons collapsed no question. And only one team and one QB in the history of the NFL could have come back from that. The pats and Brady, no question.