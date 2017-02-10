Bengals announce LB Trevor Roach has retired

Posted by Josh Alper on February 10, 2017, 3:15 PM EST

Linebacker Trevor Roach spent most of his two NFL seasons on the practice squad and he’s walking away from the game before his third one gets underway.

The Bengals announced on Friday that Roach is retiring from the NFL. The announcement, which came on Twitter, didn’t provide any details about why Roach came to the decision.

Roach signed with the Bengals as an undrafted free agent out of Nebraska in 2015 and spent the entire season on the practice squad before being called up to the active roster for the team’s Wild Card round loss to the Steelers. He played the first three games of the 2016 season and then returned to the practice squad when Vontaze Burfict’s suspension came to an end. Roach was back in the lineup for Week 17, leaving him with five games played in his brief NFL career.

The Bengals will place Roach on the reserve/retired list and hold onto his rights in the event the 24-year-old decides to give football another go.