Bucs hire ex-tight end Alex Smith as pro scout

Posted by Zac Jackson on February 10, 2017, 2:24 PM EST
CHARLOTTE, NC - DECEMBER 08: Alex Smith #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers drops a pass as he is hit by Na'il Diggs #53 of the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on December 8, 2008 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images) Getty Images

The Buccaneers have hired former tight end Alex Smith as a pro scout.

The Bucs were the first of five teams Smith played for in his 11-year playing career. He was drafted in the third round in 2005 and caught 11 touchdown passes over his four seasons in Tampa Bay.

Per the Tampa Bay Times, Smith worked with the Bucs in training camp last year as part of the NFL’s Nunn-Wooten minority scouting internship program. He last played in 2015 for Washington and also played for the Eagles, Browns and Bengals after leaving the Bucs.

Smith finished his career with 13 touchdown catches in 124 games.

