DeSean Jackson says he’d like to stay in Washington

Posted by Darin Gantt on February 10, 2017, 7:47 AM EST

Washington wide receiver DeSean Jackson has options this offseason, but he’s at least saying he wants to hang around.

During an interview with Larry Michael on CSN, he said he’d like to stay and build on what the offense has accomplished.

“I want to be here,” Jackson said. “My family, my house, I have everything here. I don’t want to be in a transaction, moving.

“Now the ball is in my corner a little bit. I can sit back and say, ‘Let’s see what we can do. Two-year, three-year, four-year deal? Maybe a 10—ha!”

While such a long-term proposition is unlikely, Jackson has clearly demonstrated his value, leading the league with a 17.9 yards per catch average last season.

There was some early speculation that Philadelphia would pursue a reunion, and they clearly have a need as well. But with Washington also trying to deal with quarterback Kirk Cousins and wideout Pierre Garcon, there are plenty of variables.