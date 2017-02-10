 Skip to content

DeSean Jackson says he’d like to stay in Washington

Posted by Darin Gantt on February 10, 2017, 7:47 AM EST
CHICAGO, IL - DECEMBER 24: DeSean Jackson #11 of the Washington Redskins carries the football ahead of Johnthan Banks #35 of the Chicago Bears in the first quarter at Soldier Field on December 24, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by David Banks/Getty Images) Getty Images

Washington wide receiver DeSean Jackson has options this offseason, but he’s at least saying he wants to hang around.

During an interview with Larry Michael on CSN, he said he’d like to stay and build on what the offense has accomplished.

I want to be here,” Jackson said. “My family, my house, I have everything here. I don’t want to be in a transaction, moving.

“Now the ball is in my corner a little bit. I can sit back and say, ‘Let’s see what we can do. Two-year, three-year, four-year deal? Maybe a 10—ha!”

While such a long-term proposition is unlikely, Jackson has clearly demonstrated his value, leading the league with a 17.9 yards per catch average last season.

There was some early speculation that Philadelphia would pursue a reunion, and they clearly have a need as well. But with Washington also trying to deal with quarterback Kirk Cousins and wideout Pierre Garcon, there are plenty of variables.

