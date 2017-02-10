Eric Berry’s agent wouldn’t call talks “positive” but acknowledges dialogue with Chiefs

Chiefs General Manager John Dorsey said he has had positive conversations with safety Eric Berry’s representatives regarding a new contract after Berry played the 2016 season on the franchise tag.

Berry’s agent, Chad Speck, doesn’t characterize the talks in quite such a way.

Speck said in a tweet that he wouldn’t call the talks “positive” and said the two sides “got a long ways to go.“

Berry has said he won’t play another season under the franchise tag. The Chiefs also have to figure out a plan for defensive tackle Dontari Poe as well, who Dorsey also said they’ve had positive talks with.

Teams can place the franchise tag on players beginning next Wednesday. Berry made $10,806,000 last season with Kansas City on the franchise tag. That number – plus a raise – would likely provide a starting point for negotiations on a long-term deal moving forward.