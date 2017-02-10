 Skip to content

Eric Berry’s agent wouldn’t call talks “positive” but acknowledges dialogue with Chiefs

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on February 10, 2017, 12:44 AM EST
HOUSTON, TX - JANUARY 09: Eric Berry #29 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates his first quarter interception against the Houston Texans during the AFC Wild Card Playoff game at NRG Stadium on January 9, 2016 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images) Getty Images

Chiefs General Manager John Dorsey said he has had positive conversations with safety Eric Berry’s representatives regarding a new contract after Berry played the 2016 season on the franchise tag.

Berry’s agent, Chad Speck, doesn’t characterize the talks in quite such a way.

Speck said in a tweet that he wouldn’t call the talks “positive” and said the two sides “got a long ways to go.

Berry has said he won’t play another season under the franchise tag. The Chiefs also have to figure out a plan for defensive tackle Dontari Poe as well, who Dorsey also said they’ve had positive talks with.

Teams can place the franchise tag on players beginning next Wednesday. Berry made $10,806,000 last season with Kansas City on the franchise tag. That number – plus a raise – would likely provide a starting point for negotiations on a long-term deal moving forward.

Permalink 0 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Home, Kansas City Chiefs, Rumor Mill
Respond to “Eric Berry’s agent wouldn’t call talks “positive” but acknowledges dialogue with Chiefs”
Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!