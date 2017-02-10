 Skip to content

Falcons promote Marquand Manuel to defensive coordinator

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 10, 2017, 7:53 AM EST
KANSAS CITY - SEPTEMBER 28: Marquand Manuel #33 of the Denver Broncos looks on during the game against the Kansas City Chiefs on September 28, 2008 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. The Chiefs defeated the Broncos 33-19. (Photo by: Jamie Squire/Getty Images) Getty Images

The Falcons have their new defensive coordinator, and it’s a coach who won’t change much.

Marquand Manuel has been promoted to the coordinator job after serving as secondary coach/senior defensive assistant last season, ESPN reports.

Falcons head coach Dan Quinn took over the defensive play calling last season and decided after the Super Bowl not to retain Richard Smith as defensive coordinator. It is expected that Quinn will hand defensive play calling to Manuel in 2017.

The Falcons have had more coaching staff turnover than Super Bowl teams usually do, with Manuel replacing Smith, Steve Sarkisian replacing offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan, Bryant Young replacing defensive line coach Bryan Cox and quarterbacks coach Matt LaFleur, offensive assistant Mike LaFleur and running backs coach Bobby Turner all leaving as well.

