Falcons tweak Raheem Morris’ title, name Doug Mallory DB coach

Posted by Josh Alper on February 10, 2017, 3:30 PM EST

The Falcons made Marquand Manuel’s promotion to defensive coordinator official on Friday afternoon and they also announced a few other moves as they reset their coaching staff in the wake of departures and expected departures.

One of the tweaks came to the responsibilities of Raheem Morris, who moved from working with the defensive backs to the wide receivers in an unexpected move last year. Morris was hired as an assistant head coach and passing game coordinator on defense in 2015 and then moved to wide receivers coach while keeping the assistant head coach title in 2016.

The Falcons announced on Friday that he is again the passing game coordinator, although they made no distinction as to which side of the ball the two-way coach will be coordinating. Jerome Henderson had that title on defense in 2016 and is expected to take be part of a c0-defensive coordinator arrangement under Kyle Shanahan with the 49ers. There was no offensive passing game coordinator on the 2016 staff.

Atlanta also confirmed that Bryant Young will be their defensive line coach and announced that Doug Mallory will be promoted from assistant defensive backs coach to replace Manuel as the defensive backs coach.