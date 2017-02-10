Franchise tag complicates the Kirk Cousins contract

Q: What is Kirk Cousins worth in Washington?
A: Whatever Washington will pay him.
The more accurate answer is whatever Washington is required to pay him. Until the deadline for using the franchise tag expires, the starting point for a long-term Cousins contract sits at $23.94 million for 2017.
Why would he or should he accept $16 million or $18 million or $20 million per year on a long-term deal when he can get $23.94 million for one more year? Coupled with the $19.95 million he made for 2016 under the tag, that’s nearly $44 million for two years of work.
Last year, Cousins was believed to be looking for the value of the tag for 2016 and 2017 (nearly $44 million) to be guaranteed over the first two years of a long-term deal. Washington opted against that approach. This year, a similar stance from Cousins would result in $23.94 million for 2017 plus, by rule, a 44-percent increase for 2018, or $34.47 million.
That’s more than $58 million over two years. If Washington wasn’t prepared to pay Cousins $44 million over two years in 2016, it’s safe to say they won’t pony up $58 million over two years now.
And while it’s easy to argue that Cousins should be realistic regarding whether Washington would actually tag him again in 2018 at $34.47 million, that’s how long-term contracts for franchise-tagged players are valued. If Cousins deviates from that, his agent will face a torrent of criticism from other agents, who invariably will use the departure from convention against Cousins’ agent in the cutthroat content of recruiting players.
The tag-based analysis doesn’t evaporate until the deadline for using the tag comes and goes without Washington using it. If that happens, however, Washington will have no ability to keep Cousins from leaving for the 49ers or any other teams, for as much, more, or even less than Washington would offer when the formula becomes driven not by the tag but by the open market.
There’s a belief in some circles that, in the end, Washington will tag and trade Cousins. To make that happen, however, plenty of winking and nodding needs to happen behind the scenes over the next few weeks, with Washington striking a tentative trade deal and the next team striking a tentative contract with Cousins. Otherwise, Washington will be stuck with paying Cousins $23.94 million for 2017.
Cousins has been solid over the past two years, but it’s hard to say that he’s objectively worth $23.94 million for 2017. Ultimately, however, he’s worth whatever Washington needs to pay him — and they may end up needing to pay him $23.94 million for 2017.
I think it’s gotten emotional. Let the guy go elsewhere. Trade him … cut him … whatever … but it’s clear Washington has some reservations (pun intended).
Washington is this pickle because Dan Snyder is such a brilliant businessman.
Because $72M over 4 years with over $37M guaranteed sounds a lot better than $23M with absolutely no safety net whatsoever.
If what you say is what Cousins and his people believe, they may as well shut down negotiations right now and wait for the tag.
Why would the Redskins make a long term commitment that starts at $23M in the first year and presumably goes up from there when they can have him next year for $23M with no further commitment? Or wait until the tag deadline expires and let the open market tell Cousins that he isn’t even worth the 23 and certainly not worth $34M in 2018.
Long term security making around $20M (and the $40M-$60M that would come along with it) can be viewed as better than a 1 yr deal for $25M when you could have your career ended before you get your next payday.
But that’s just me.
How is that safe to say? You don’t think following up 2015 with a strong 2016 could have any influence on their decision?
Mike Florio sure hates the Washington REDSKINS
NY Giants: Manning
Cowboys: Prescott
Eagles: Wentz
The Redskins are taking a huge step back if they start over with an unknown commodity in 2017. For an apparent shaky front office that is on the hot seat, give him the money. If he wins great if not you let the next administration figure it out.
but it’s clear Washington has some reservations (pun intended).
Well played.
Much better played than Cousins plays in big games.